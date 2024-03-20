‘Bothering Us, ED Can’t Keep Accused Indefinitely in Jail Without Trial’, SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent on the Enforcement Directorate’s practice of denying default bail to accused by filing supplementary chargesheet and continuing with the investigation, which virtually results in indefinite incarceration of the accused.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the ED, “You cannot keep on filing supplementary chargesheet and the person is in jail without trial. In this case, the person is behind bars for 18 months. This is bothering us…..”.

The bench noted that right to bail flows from Article 21 of the Constitution and Section 45 PMLA, which lays down rigorous twin conditions for bail, would not be a fetter for the court to exercise the right to grant bail.

The bench said that the whole object of default bail is that you do not arrest until investigation is complete, and “you cannot say trial will not commence unless investigation is not complete”. The apex court criticized this practice adopted by the ED and added that it will take the issue.

“In some case we will take it up and we are putting you to notice....Trial has to begin when you arrest an accused," Justice Khanna told Raju.

The bench noted that the petitioner Prem Prakash, represented by advocate Pai Amit, had been behind for 18 months. The bench queried the ED counsel, "It is a clear case of bail Mr Raju. Is it not?” Raju replied that there are interesting questions here. The bench stressed how the 18 months incarceration is justified? “Section 45 does not take away that right to be released on bail. I have already held this in Manish Sisodia and that if there is undue incarceration then court can grant bail….”, said justice Khanna.

After hearing submission, the apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 29. The bench will decide, on next date of hearing the issue, whether it should grant bail or deny bail to the petitioner, and sought ED’s response on legal issues.

The apex court made these observations while hearing the bail plea filed by Prem Prakash in an illegal mining case. Prakash is alleged to be an aide of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He moved the apex court after the Jharkhand High Court had denied him bail in the matter.

An accused is entitled to default bail when the investigating authorities are unable to complete the investigation or file a chargesheet within the timeline laid down in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It is usually 60 days or 90 days, and if the investigation is not completed within that period, then the accused person is entitled to seek default bail.