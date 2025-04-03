Protection Of Interests In Aircraft Objects Bill 2025 Cleared By Both Houses Of Parliament

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday cleared the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, which aims to reduce risks and costs for aircraft leasing by airlines in India. The bill was earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha on April 1.

Addressing the House, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in his reply to the discussion on the bill, said the bill will help improve the cost efficiency for airlines as well as in faster expansion of their fleets through leasing of aircraft.

He, however, cited that the leasing rules need to be made simpler. "We do not have as many planes as the demand requires. Our airlines have collectively ordered 1700 planes, but only 5-10 planes arrive in the country each month. Therefore, leasing rules need to be made easier. The bill will help bring down the costs for leasing aircraft," the minister said.

Soon after passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha, Naidu said it marks a significant step in strengthening the position of India as a reliable and investment-friendly hub for aviation financing and leasing.

"By aligning with the Cape Town Convention & Aircraft Protocol, we are reducing risks and costs for aircraft leasing -- ensuring a robust, globally competitive aviation ecosystem," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Citing official data, Naidu said the country's civil aviation sector has recorded 12 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) despite various challenges, including the grounding of Jet Airways and Go First.

He highlighted that the number of passengers, airports and aircraft with domestic airlines have more than doubled in the last ten years.

"During the ten-year period from 2014, the number of passengers have more than doubled to 22.81 crore while the count of airports has jumped from 74 to 159. Also, the number of aircraft with the domestic airlines has increased to more than 800," the minister said, adding that over 1700 aircraft are on order.

The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025 will provide legal backing for the Cape Town Convention that mainly pertains to the leasing of aircraft.

There have been inconsistencies in leasing regulations for aircraft. Under the Cape Town Convention, lessors can take back the possession of aircraft leased to airlines.

When Go First was undergoing an insolvency resolution process, there was a moratorium and lessors were not able to take back their aircraft leased to the airline. Later, an ad hoc arrangement was put in place allowing the lessors concerned to take their leased planes from Go First.

In September 2023, the Aviation Working Group (AWG) had cut India's rating in terms of compliance with the Cape Town Convention as lessors faced difficulties in taking back aircraft that were leased to Go First.

India is a signatory of the Cape Town Convention, but it is yet to ratify the convention. Once the legislation is enacted, the Convention will get legal backing in India and ensure compliance with the international norms related to leasing of aircraft.

Participating in the discussion, BJP MP and former civil aviation minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said many airlines shut their operations in India in the last few years. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of the TDP expressed concerns over the dominance of IndiGo and Air India while JD(U) MP Ramprit Mandal spoke about the high cost of aviation fuel and flagged concerns about the debt situation of many airline companies. Meanwhile, NK Premchandran (RSP) and Anil Yeshwant Desai (Shiv Sena, UBT) came out in support of the bill.

Minister Naidu, in his reply, said that the government is making efforts to promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India, which is now one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.