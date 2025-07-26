Botany Students Are Reviving Asan Tree That Gave Asansol Its Name....But Was Edged Out

Asansol: This industrial town of southern Bengal bordering Dhanbad coal belt derived its name from the 'Asan' tree that once grew in abundance in the region. This was around the 1860s when vast undulating ‘Asan’ forests stretched for miles.

Fast forward to 2025, only two of these species are still surviving in the township. A city that was known by the tree is hardly seen these days.

The stark reality of vanishing Asan trees in Asansol emerged when Botany Department students of Banwarilal Bhalotia College better known as BB College and NSS students jointly carried out a search and could locate only two Asan trees in the whole of Asansol town.

Amitabh Basu, Principal of Bibi College, Asansol, told ETV Bharat, "The name Asansol was created from the Asan tree. However, no trace of that tree can be seen in Asansol city. There is one tree on our BB College campus. Maybe a handful survive, strewn here and there, but vast Asan tree forests have disappeared.

In a landmark move, that with time may prove to be a game changer, the teacher and students of BB College have undertaken an initiative and a collective decision of bringing back the tree once again to a township that had adopted its name from it.

The students of the Botany department egged on by their faculty members took a pledge to bring back the Asan tree to the soil of Asansol. Make the city green again.

Yes, Bibi College in Asansol surprised everyone by creating more than five thousand Asan tree seedlings recently.

The students raised 5000 seedlings with great care:

A professor of the College said: “The saplings were made with great care and effort. We are now mulling the idea of giving these saplings to various voluntary organizations that will take care of the plants and ensure that these grow into trees. Also, if any enthusiastic person or organization wants to plant Asan trees and take care of the trees, we will also give these saplings to them free of cost. We want this 'Asan' tree sapling to be planted all over Asansol city. Let this tree grow big. So that the future generations can understand that this city of Asansol was named after this tree."

But it has been an arduous task to grow the saplings. A professor in the botany department of Asansol BB College said, "The germination rate of the Asan tree is less than 50 percent. That was one reason why this tree has disappeared. We were able to germinate only about 40 percent of the seeds that we brought from Bankura."

Professor of Botany Department, Bibi College, Dr. Animesh Mandal said, "We did not get the seeds of the Asan tree in Asansol city. We brought the seeds from Bankura. Our botany department and NSS students had to work hard to germinate these seeds. However, we want to make more of these seedlings in future,” said Mandal.

Sukumar Dey of the NSS department of Bibi College, Asansol said, "The students were very enthusiastic while making the seedlings. They soaked the seeds and slowly and patiently germinated them and then this small seedling-sized tree sprouted. The students were enthusiastic about how this tree should look. They were able to make the seedlings with their own hands with the help of teachers and experts."

Argument over Asan Tree:

There are arguments over the name of the tree 'Asan. Based on research work it is said that there are two distinct trees identified by the same name ‘Asan.’ Biological names are said to be Terminalia elliptica or Terminalia tomentosa. Information collectors say that there are places in Asansol named 'Asanbani' and 'Asanban' after the name of the 'Asan' trees.

Why did the Asan tree vanish?

So why did this tree become extinct? Experts say that a lot of trees have been felled by the British while building an industrial city. On the other hand, the sprawling township around Asansol city forced people to cut down forests. Concrete jungles replaced the forests. Therefore, growing urbanization was one of the reasons why these trees disappeared.

History has it that the East Indian Railways played a critical role in the development of Asansol region, having purchased vast tracts of forest land around 1863-64 and laying railway tracks to carry coal. If Asan trees were used for railway sleepers is not known, though, the British cleared vast forest lands.

Legend has it that once a fierce Kshatriya father-in-law and son-in-law, Nakari Roy and Ramakrishna Roy who ruled the region, randomly cut down the forest of 'Asan' trees to make space for living. They had set up Asansol Village. The descendants of Nakari and Ramakrishna Roy are said to be still present in the vast township.

Coal mining arrived in the Asansol region on the initiative of Prince Dwarkanath Tagore and for the transport of that coal, the railway was extended around the 1860s. After the railway came, the civil authority of Asansol city was created. The British working on the railway started to live in this city. Gradually, Armenians and other businessmen also started coming to Asansol with the help of the British. Asansol became a thriving township with coal and steel industries. The steel city flourished in around Burnpur and Kulti on the initiative of Sir Rajendranath Mukherjee and Birendranath Mukherjee, the Asansol industrial area was developed which gradually took the form of a huge subdivisional town. Rapid industrialization and expansion of urban infrastructures forced the destruction of the green cover largely of ‘Asan’ trees.

Thanks to a group of determined students and teachers, the bid to bring the green verges of Asan trees is right back on track.