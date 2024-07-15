ETV Bharat / bharat

Who's Vikram Misri, the Kashmir-born, China Specialist New Foreign Secretary?

New Delhi: Vikram Misri has assumed charge as the Foreign Secretary on Monday succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra. A career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, Ambassador Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi and in various Indian Missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

His assignments in New Delhi have included work on the Pakistan desk of the Ministry of External Affairs and stints on the staffs of two Foreign Ministers I.K. Gujral and Pranab Mukherjee.

Apart from serving as the joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, he has also served as private secretary to three Prime Ministers of India IK Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Known as China specialist, ambassador Misri has served abroad in Brussels, Tunis, Islamabad and Washington D.C. He was Deputy High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka and Consul General of India in Munich.

He was appointed India’s Ambassador to Spain in 2014, Ambassador to Myanmar in 2016 and Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, where he served from January 2019 to December 2021. He was most recently the Deputy National Security Adviser (Strategic Affairs) of India, a post he held from 01 January 2022 to 30 June 2024.