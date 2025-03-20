ETV Bharat / bharat

Borewells, Climate Change Led To Dangerous Groundwater Depletion In Kerala: Study

Thiruvananthapuram: Experts blame the widespread use of borewells and the effects of climate change as reasons for the alarming decline in groundwater levels across Kerala. Over the past decade, the groundwater table in the state's littoral regions has dropped by 30 to 40 per cent, according to a recent study.

The joint study, conducted by the groundwater department and the Central Groundwater Board, highlights that Kerala's shift from open wells to borewells has significantly reduced the region's groundwater storage capacity. "Kerala is falling below its water storage capacity every day," the report states.

Currently, 1,700 wells across the state are monitored monthly to track groundwater levels. Recent assessments show that among the 30 blocks surveyed, water levels are declining in 20, with many areas facing an acute water shortage. Reports also say many of the districts are in dangerous conditions.

Experts point out that climate change has exacerbated the situation, particularly due to the unpredictable and delayed southwest monsoon. "When the monsoon's arrival is delayed, it causes heavy rainfall, leading to floods. This runoff water doesn't recharge the groundwater table but instead flows into the sea, disrupting the natural water storage process," said Dr Priju, head of the hydrology and climatology research group at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM).

The decrease in rainfall duration coupled with the inability of water to percolate into the soil has further compounded the issue. Factors such as land slope, topsoil thickness and the capacity of reservoirs to absorb water play a role in the depleting groundwater storage.