Borewell Tragedies Highlight Gaps In Implementing SC Guidelines

NDRF and SDRF personnel during a rescue operation to save a 3-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in the Kotputli-Behror district ( PTI )

New Delhi: Frequent incidents of children falling into open borewells across the country reveal serious lapses in enforcing the Supreme Court's 2010 guidelines aimed at preventing such tragedies.

Most recently on December 23, 2024, a three-year-old girl, Chetna, fell into a 700-foot-deep borewell outside her house in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district. Rescue operations by the NDRF and SDRF are going on.

Earlier, on December 9, Aryan, a five-year-old boy, fell into a 150-foot borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa. Despite a gruelling 55-hour rescue effort, he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.