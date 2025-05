Amritsar: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab on Thursday amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The man was shot during the intervening night of May 7-8 in the Ferozepur sector, officials said.

He was found crossing the International Border purposefully in the dark, the officials said, adding that the body has been handed over to the Punjab police.