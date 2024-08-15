Independence Day 2024: BSF DIG SS Chandel Hoists Flag At Attari-Wagah Border In Amritsar

Amritsar: On the occasion of the country's 78th Independence Day, officers of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SS Chandel hoisted the national flag at the Attari-Wagah border, in Amritsar.

He addressed BSF personnel and presented them with sweets. Celebrating this day when India became free from the shackles of the 200-year-long British rule, senior officers of BSF congratulated everyone and extended their wishes to the countrymen.

Do not play with the security of the country: Celebrating the 78th Independence Day, the top officials of BSF urged for peaceful relations between India and Pakistan. DIG SS Chandel said, "Nobody is allowed to play with the security of the country, even if it is a neighboring country. On this occasion, best wishes to everyone today.

Our country is making significant progress across domains. However, it is important to protect the borders to achieve new heights in the future," he added.

Speaking about the international border in Amritsar, he said that some people carry out mischievous activities through drones every day. "BSF is ready to deal with every activity and is dealing with it," the DIG added.

Speaking about the capabilities of BSF officers, he said that they are trained both physically and mentally to deal with attacks. "By keeping a strict watch on drone activities on the international border, the antics of the adversaries are foiled every day," he added.

He said that as the adversaries keep updating themselves in carrying out their activities, the BSF too is updating itself with each passing day to deal with ordeals.