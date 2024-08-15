ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Day 2024: BSF DIG SS Chandel Hoists Flag At Attari-Wagah Border In Amritsar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SS Chandel hoisted the national flag at at Attari-Wagah border, in Amritsar and also presented sweets to BSF officers on the country's 78th Independence Day. Urging for peace across the border, he sent his best wishes to citizens across the country.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

Amritsar: On the occasion of the country's 78th Independence Day, officers of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SS Chandel hoisted the national flag at the Attari-Wagah border, in Amritsar.

He addressed BSF personnel and presented them with sweets. Celebrating this day when India became free from the shackles of the 200-year-long British rule, senior officers of BSF congratulated everyone and extended their wishes to the countrymen.

Do not play with the security of the country: Celebrating the 78th Independence Day, the top officials of BSF urged for peaceful relations between India and Pakistan. DIG SS Chandel said, "Nobody is allowed to play with the security of the country, even if it is a neighboring country. On this occasion, best wishes to everyone today.

Our country is making significant progress across domains. However, it is important to protect the borders to achieve new heights in the future," he added.

Speaking about the international border in Amritsar, he said that some people carry out mischievous activities through drones every day. "BSF is ready to deal with every activity and is dealing with it," the DIG added.

Speaking about the capabilities of BSF officers, he said that they are trained both physically and mentally to deal with attacks. "By keeping a strict watch on drone activities on the international border, the antics of the adversaries are foiled every day," he added.

He said that as the adversaries keep updating themselves in carrying out their activities, the BSF too is updating itself with each passing day to deal with ordeals.

Read More:

  1. Independence Day Live | At 98 Minutes, Modi Delivers Longest I-Day Speech By An Indian PM | Read Top 10 Quotes From It
  2. Independence Day 2024: Top 10 Quotes From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech At Red Fort

Amritsar: On the occasion of the country's 78th Independence Day, officers of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SS Chandel hoisted the national flag at the Attari-Wagah border, in Amritsar.

He addressed BSF personnel and presented them with sweets. Celebrating this day when India became free from the shackles of the 200-year-long British rule, senior officers of BSF congratulated everyone and extended their wishes to the countrymen.

Do not play with the security of the country: Celebrating the 78th Independence Day, the top officials of BSF urged for peaceful relations between India and Pakistan. DIG SS Chandel said, "Nobody is allowed to play with the security of the country, even if it is a neighboring country. On this occasion, best wishes to everyone today.

Our country is making significant progress across domains. However, it is important to protect the borders to achieve new heights in the future," he added.

Speaking about the international border in Amritsar, he said that some people carry out mischievous activities through drones every day. "BSF is ready to deal with every activity and is dealing with it," the DIG added.

Speaking about the capabilities of BSF officers, he said that they are trained both physically and mentally to deal with attacks. "By keeping a strict watch on drone activities on the international border, the antics of the adversaries are foiled every day," he added.

He said that as the adversaries keep updating themselves in carrying out their activities, the BSF too is updating itself with each passing day to deal with ordeals.

Read More:

  1. Independence Day Live | At 98 Minutes, Modi Delivers Longest I-Day Speech By An Indian PM | Read Top 10 Quotes From It
  2. Independence Day 2024: Top 10 Quotes From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech At Red Fort

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024BORDER SECURITY FORCEBSF PERSONNELATTARI WAGAH BORDERATTARI WAGAH BORDER IN AMRITSAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.