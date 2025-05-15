Jammu Border Posts To Be Named After Bravehearts Who Laid Down Their Lives For Nation: DG BSF

Jammu: In a solemn tribute to BSF Sub Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz and Constable Deepak Chingkham, who laid down their lives during the cross border firing along the International Boundary in Jammu's R S Pura area on May 10, Director General (DG) BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary announced on Thursday that the border posts where they offered the supreme sacrifice will now bear their names.

Chawdhary, during his visit to the Jammu frontier, lauded the troops for their invaluable contribution to Operation Sindoor. Paying homage to the fallen heroes, the DG laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari Memorial at the BSF headquarters in Paloura in remembrance of two soldiers.

Chawdhary also held a review meeting of the security situation at BSF headquarters in Jammu, in which the current situation and security arrangements were reviewed on the international border.

He met the soldiers, appreciated their role in Operation Sindoor and also encouraged them to give a befitting reply to Pakistani actions. On this occasion, he said that Sub-Inspector Imtiyaz and Constable Chingkham have made the "highest sacrifice" to protect the country.

"To pay tribute to their valour, the BSF has decided that where these two soldiers were martyred, those posts will be named after them," DG Chaudhary said and described it as a tradition of the BSF, "under which the bravery and sacrifice of the martyrs are always remembered".

On the occasion, the DG BSF laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari memorial Paloura Camp in Jammu in remembrance of soldiers.

"Both bravehearts attained Veer Gati, braving the fire and shelling of adversary to their Border out Post during Operation Sindoor. A solemn salute to their ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation," the BSF said in a post on X.