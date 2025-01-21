ETV Bharat / bharat

Border Issues BSF's Responsibility, People Should Be Vigilant Of Terrorist Hideouts: CM Banerjee

Recently, the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) protested against fencing at the international border near Sukdevpur of Kaliachak, leading to the halt of the work.

A file photo of CM Mamata Banerjee
A file photo of CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 7:51 PM IST

Malda: Putting the onus on the Centre to find a solution to border issues with Bangladesh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an administrative event in Malda on Tuesday cautioned the people against venturing into the border areas during the skirmishes.

She asked people to keep a strict vigil on houses for any possible hideouts of terrorists and anti-social elements.

"We should never indulge in riots. There are some problems in Bangladesh. The BSF is supposed to secure the border. But if any issue crops up, we will deal with that. But please keep in mind that if there is some problem with the BSF, don't venture out there. I will request the police to do miking for asking the Indians on the other side of the border to come to this side, the rest of the thing will be taken care of by the administration. I hope someday the situation will improve. But be vigilant about any terrorist or antisocial renting out houses for hiding. That will lead to the destruction of society, the state and the nation. Whene there is development, there will be peace," Banerjee said.

Recently, the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) protested against fencing at the international border near Sukdevpur under Block III of Kaliachak, leading to the halt of the work. BGB claimed that the Indian government was installing fences on disputed lands and refuted the maps of the international border shown by India.

Meanwhile, it has been alleged that some Bangladeshi miscreants are damaging crops on the Indian lands on the other side of the border and there was a fiasco at Sukdevpur between the people of the two nations. BGB has been blamed for inciting those miscreants, prompting the Indian government to ban the entry of Indians to the border areas. But those owning lands on the other side were exempted. Aside from Sukdevpur, other areas of the Indo-Bangla border have been witness to such skirmishes. Banerjee's statement came in the backdrop of it.

People of the district say along with BSF, the police should ensure the safety of people living in border areas. If the police were proactive, then how could some terrorists make hideouts in Nadia and Kolkata? they asked and requested Banerjee who also looks after the home ministry to look into such incidents.

Also Read:

  1. Mamata Slams RG Kar Verdict, Wants Aparajita Bill To Be Model For Country
  2. Request CM Banerjee To Stop Doing Anything For Us: RG Kar Victim's Father

Malda: Putting the onus on the Centre to find a solution to border issues with Bangladesh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an administrative event in Malda on Tuesday cautioned the people against venturing into the border areas during the skirmishes.

She asked people to keep a strict vigil on houses for any possible hideouts of terrorists and anti-social elements.

"We should never indulge in riots. There are some problems in Bangladesh. The BSF is supposed to secure the border. But if any issue crops up, we will deal with that. But please keep in mind that if there is some problem with the BSF, don't venture out there. I will request the police to do miking for asking the Indians on the other side of the border to come to this side, the rest of the thing will be taken care of by the administration. I hope someday the situation will improve. But be vigilant about any terrorist or antisocial renting out houses for hiding. That will lead to the destruction of society, the state and the nation. Whene there is development, there will be peace," Banerjee said.

Recently, the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) protested against fencing at the international border near Sukdevpur under Block III of Kaliachak, leading to the halt of the work. BGB claimed that the Indian government was installing fences on disputed lands and refuted the maps of the international border shown by India.

Meanwhile, it has been alleged that some Bangladeshi miscreants are damaging crops on the Indian lands on the other side of the border and there was a fiasco at Sukdevpur between the people of the two nations. BGB has been blamed for inciting those miscreants, prompting the Indian government to ban the entry of Indians to the border areas. But those owning lands on the other side were exempted. Aside from Sukdevpur, other areas of the Indo-Bangla border have been witness to such skirmishes. Banerjee's statement came in the backdrop of it.

People of the district say along with BSF, the police should ensure the safety of people living in border areas. If the police were proactive, then how could some terrorists make hideouts in Nadia and Kolkata? they asked and requested Banerjee who also looks after the home ministry to look into such incidents.

Also Read:

  1. Mamata Slams RG Kar Verdict, Wants Aparajita Bill To Be Model For Country
  2. Request CM Banerjee To Stop Doing Anything For Us: RG Kar Victim's Father

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSFMAMATA BANERJEEINDO BANGLA BORDERBGBINDIA BANGLADESH RELATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.