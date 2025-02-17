ETV Bharat / bharat

Border Guard Bangladesh Delegation Lands In Delhi; Talks With BSF Begin Tomorrow

New Delhi: A high-level delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the border guarding force of the neighbouring country, reached Delhi on Monday for bi-lateral talks on issues like fencing and attacks on BSF personnel and civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants, officials said.

The 55th Director General-Level Border Coordination Conference between the two forces will be held at the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters on Lodhi Road here. The bilateral talks will be held on Tuesday.

The Bangladeshi delegation reached India onboard a flight and they will be here till February 20. Apart from participating in the bi-annual talks, they may also call on some senior Union home ministry authorities, the officials said.

This is the first top-level meeting between the two border guarding forces after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year. The Indian delegation is led by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary while the visiting Bangladeshi team is headed by BGB DG Maj General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

The BSF said in a statement last week that the conference is being organised to discuss border-related issues and improve coordination between the border guarding forces.

Discussions will be held on preventing attacks on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants/nationals as well as trans-border crimes, construction of single row fence, action against Indian Insurgent Groups in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan, Confidence Building Measures and other issues, it had said.