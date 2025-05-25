'Border Fragrance': BSF Launches All-Women Incense Making Venture Along Bangla Front

Kolkata: A Border Security Force (BSF) unit deployed at a remote village along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal has launched a maiden incense manufacturing programme to provide gainful employment for the local women, officials said.

The project, Baibhav Samruddhi Seema Sugandh Agarbatti (glory and prosperity border fragrance incense sticks) was unveiled in the Hudapara village of Nadia district on May 22.

The 32nd BSF battalion has engaged a Kolkata-based expert to impart training to the women folk in the village and is helping them source the raw material and prepare the final product, a senior BSF officer said. More than 400 packets were sold on the inaugural day. The customers were local villagers and personnel of various BSF camps located in the area, he said.

Each packet costs Rs 25 and has 40 incense sticks. Officials said the women plough back the profit into purchasing raw material and the cycle is expected to continue as a sustainable venture. "The aim is to meaningfully engage the border population and ensure a sustainable source of income for the local women," Commanding Officer of the battalion Sujeet Kumar told PTI.

Another officer said the indigenous incense manufacturing project is aimed at not only facilitating financial inclusion of the locals but also curbing cross-border crimes by engaging them in sustainable livelihood opportunities. Before initiating the project, a BSF team went around the villages in the area seeking to invite women who would like to learn the craft of incense sticks making and earn from the skill.

The response was enthusiastic and that is how the venture came to life, the officer said. The border guarding forces undertake such initiatives as part of their 'civic action work' charter to create a goodwill with the local population and engage them as the eyes and ears of the forces to ensure security.