ETV Bharat / bharat

Border Fencing Along India-Bangladesh Border Is In Worse, Rusty Condition: BSF Internal Survey

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: At a time when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been adopting a proactive approach to fence the porous India-Bangladesh border, an internal assessment survey conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) has revealed that the border fencing in most of the areas along it is in worse and rusty condition and needs immediate repair after realigning and proper filling of earthwork.

In order to prevent illegal migration and illegal activities including anti-national activities from across the border, the Centre had sanctioned the construction of border fencing with floodlights, in phases. The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4096.7 km, out of which, 3196.705 km has been covered by physical fencing.

"Barbed wire is loose and broken at many places. Fencing components like picket, spikes, concertina coil, barbed wire are rusty and the base of the picket is not made of a good proportion of concrete. Barbed wire is found loose at certain stretches on both sides and needs to be strengthened,” the survey report in possession of ETV Bharat said. The report was also submitted to the Home Ministry.

Different Companies Assigned With Fencing Work

The border fencing is in different conditions in different locations along the Indo-Bangla border, work orders for which have been handed over to different agencies like the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), Engineering Projects (India) Limited (EPIL).

“The border fencing needs immediate repair after realign & proper filling of earthwork," the survey suggested.

The 74.580 km length from 2351/15-S2364/M which was earlier assigned to the NPCC, has recently been handed over to the NBCC. "Even as the completion date of the specific sector is 2025, work has not yet started by the construction agency," the report said.

"It has been intimated that the alignment plan and land document have not yet been handed over by construction agency NPCC during their handing over," the report said.

Work of IBBF in AOR of 20 Bn BSF between BP 2350/MP to 2364/MP earlier, allotted to NPCC. However, since they had failed to make any headway in the construction of IBBF in this patch, this work has recently been transferred to NBCC by the MHA but the same has not yet started so far, the report said.

Challenges Along Indo-Bangla Border

The India-Bangladesh Border is marked by difficult terrain like hills, rivers and valleys. The BSF has been assigned for round-the-clock checks of illegal cross-border activities and illegal migration from Bangladesh to India.

"The border fencing is very much necessary to curb influx, illegal activities, drug business among others," said BSF spokesperson Subhendu Bharadwaj.

Moisture level higher along Indo-Bangla Border