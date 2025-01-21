Border Fencing Along India-Bangladesh Border Is In Worse, Rusty Condition: BSF Internal Survey

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: At a time when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been adopting a proactive approach to fence the porous India-Bangladesh border, an internal assessment survey conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) has revealed that the border fencing in most of the areas along it is in worse and rusty condition and needs immediate repair after realigning and proper filling of earthwork.
In order to prevent illegal migration and illegal activities including anti-national activities from across the border, the Centre had sanctioned the construction of border fencing with floodlights, in phases. The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4096.7 km, out of which, 3196.705 km has been covered by physical fencing.
"Barbed wire is loose and broken at many places. Fencing components like picket, spikes, concertina coil, barbed wire are rusty and the base of the picket is not made of a good proportion of concrete. Barbed wire is found loose at certain stretches on both sides and needs to be strengthened,” the survey report in possession of ETV Bharat said. The report was also submitted to the Home Ministry.
Different Companies Assigned With Fencing Work
The border fencing is in different conditions in different locations along the Indo-Bangla border, work orders for which have been handed over to different agencies like the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), Engineering Projects (India) Limited (EPIL).
“The border fencing needs immediate repair after realign & proper filling of earthwork," the survey suggested.
The 74.580 km length from 2351/15-S2364/M which was earlier assigned to the NPCC, has recently been handed over to the NBCC. "Even as the completion date of the specific sector is 2025, work has not yet started by the construction agency," the report said.
"It has been intimated that the alignment plan and land document have not yet been handed over by construction agency NPCC during their handing over," the report said.
Work of IBBF in AOR of 20 Bn BSF between BP 2350/MP to 2364/MP earlier, allotted to NPCC. However, since they had failed to make any headway in the construction of IBBF in this patch, this work has recently been transferred to NBCC by the MHA but the same has not yet started so far, the report said.
Challenges Along Indo-Bangla Border
The India-Bangladesh Border is marked by difficult terrain like hills, rivers and valleys. The BSF has been assigned for round-the-clock checks of illegal cross-border activities and illegal migration from Bangladesh to India.
"The border fencing is very much necessary to curb influx, illegal activities, drug business among others," said BSF spokesperson Subhendu Bharadwaj.
Moisture level higher along Indo-Bangla Border
According to the report, since Mizoram is prone to heavy rainfalls for almost six to seven months in a year, the moisture level is comparatively higher in this part of the country.
"AlI these factors clubbed together, causing great harm to the fence and reducing its life. Maintenance of the existing three-row (old design) fence is a big challenge. The thick forest grows in & around the IBBF, which withers away the IBBF slowly. Moisture further corrodes the IBBF, BFL Poles etc," the report said.
According to the report, which has been compiled by the under-command units, almost 50 per cent of the IBBF is required to be repaired and replaced. It has also been suggested that the IBBF may be replaced with a new design single-row modular fence.
The report said that the alignment of IBBF is a big issue here. IBBF has generally been erected parallel to the alignment of the IB.
Construction Agencies Look For Convenience
Stating that construction agencies looked for their convenience rather than the tactical importance of the alignment of IBBF, the report said at many places, high grounds and hills are lying ahead of the IBBF. "Any anti-national elements can easily come from the Bangladesh side and can take on our troops without having any fear of retaliation," the report cautioned.
The survey has further pointed out that land documents for border fencing have not yet been handed over by the construction agencies to the BSF.
Five Northeastern State Share Border With Bangladesh
The Indian side of the India-Bangladesh border touches West Bengal (2216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km). The entire stretch consists of plains, riverine belts, hills & jungles. The area is heavily populated and is cultivated right up to the border.
Border Out Posts (BOPs) are the main workstations of the BSF along the borders. These are self-contained defence outposts with a specified area of responsibility established along the entire continuum of land borders.
Inter-alia, the BOPs are meant to provide an appropriate show of force to deter trans-border criminals, infiltrators and hostile elements from indulging in the activities of intrusion/encroachment and border violations.
Each BOP is provided with the necessary infrastructure for accommodation, logistic support and combat functions. At present, there are 1113 BOPs of BSF along the IBB.
The Centre approved construction of 509 composite BOPs along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. Out of 509 Composite BOPs, 383 composite BOPs are to be constructed along the India-Bangladesh Border.