Kannada's Global Moment: Booker-Winning Writer Banu Mushtaq Honoured In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a moment of immense pride for Kannada literature, acclaimed writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi were felicitated in Bengaluru after their collaborative work won the prestigious International Booker Prize.
The event, held at Gandhi Bhavan and jointly organised by the Karnataka Working Journalists Association, Bahuroopi, and Gandhi Pratishthana, celebrated the duo’s historic achievement that brought global recognition to the Kannada language and literature.
Banu Mushtaq, whose stories were translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi under the title Heart Lamp, won international acclaim after the book was shortlisted and ultimately awarded the International Booker Prize in London. The book has since garnered widespread attention and commercial success, with the publisher reportedly earning ₹6 crore in profits.
Speaking at the event, Mushtaq recounted her surprise at the recognition. "Honestly, I didn’t know what the Booker Prize meant," she said with a smile.
"I only wished my works would one day be translated into English. When Deepa agreed to translate my stories and submitted them to a competition, I had no idea it would go this far. It’s your love and affection that brings me joy today, even more than the award itself," she said.
Mushtaq shared her experiences of international media interest, recalling how a CNN anchor in the UK was unaware of what Kannada was." “In the end, I introduced them to Kannada," she said with pride.
K.V. Prabhakar, media advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, praised the award as a powerful message against rising global intolerance.
"In a time when divisive forces and religious extremism are threatening the world, this award stands as a tribute to the values of humanity and Indian identity reflected in Mushtaq's work," he said. "It is a blow to fundamentalism and a recognition of the humanism present across all religions."
The Karnataka government has announced that Banu Mushtaq will be further honoured on June 2 at a grand felicitation ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall, in the presence of prominent figures from the literary and cultural community.