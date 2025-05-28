ETV Bharat / bharat

Kannada's Global Moment: Booker-Winning Writer Banu Mushtaq Honoured In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a moment of immense pride for Kannada literature, acclaimed writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi were felicitated in Bengaluru after their collaborative work won the prestigious International Booker Prize.

The event, held at Gandhi Bhavan and jointly organised by the Karnataka Working Journalists Association, Bahuroopi, and Gandhi Pratishthana, celebrated the duo’s historic achievement that brought global recognition to the Kannada language and literature.

Banu Mushtaq, whose stories were translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi under the title Heart Lamp, won international acclaim after the book was shortlisted and ultimately awarded the International Booker Prize in London. The book has since garnered widespread attention and commercial success, with the publisher reportedly earning ₹6 crore in profits.

Speaking at the event, Mushtaq recounted her surprise at the recognition. "Honestly, I didn’t know what the Booker Prize meant," she said with a smile.

"I only wished my works would one day be translated into English. When Deepa agreed to translate my stories and submitted them to a competition, I had no idea it would go this far. It’s your love and affection that brings me joy today, even more than the award itself," she said.