Booker Prize Winners Banu Mushtaq And Deepa Bhasthi Felicitated At Bengaluru Press Club

Bengaluru: In a warm and engaging literary evening hosted at the Press Club of Bengaluru, International Booker Prize awardees Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi were felicitated in the presence of leading journalists, writers and intellectuals on Wednesday.

The special interaction session was jointly organised by the Karnataka Media Academy and the Press Club of Bengaluru, and was marked by reflections on literature, journalism, social justice, and the power of storytelling.

Addressing the gathering, senior journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu praised the literary accomplishments of both writers and highlighted the significance of their work. He noted that literature and life are not separate entities, particularly in case of Banu Mushtaq.

“Looking at Banu Mushtaq’s journey, I truly believe she is living the life of her literature,” he said. Mattu also criticised the political establishment for failing to recognise the achievements of the award-winning authors. “Those who proclaim themselves as ‘Vishwa Guru’ didn’t even find it appropriate to congratulate our Booker Prize winners. That speaks volumes,” he remarked.

Commenting on the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka, Mattu urged society to empower girls through education rather than imposing restrictions. “We must educate our girls to a level where they are intellectually empowered to make independent decisions, including whether or not to wear the hijab. Forcing them either way is unacceptable,” he added.

Ayesha Khanum, chairperson of the Karnataka Media Academy, emphasised the need for the media to engage more deeply with the kind of issues explored in the works of these authors. “These are stories of women’s empowerment and resilience. As journalists, we have a responsibility to hold dialogues around these themes and help improve society,” she said. “These authors are not just writing characters; they are living them. They are inspiring figures for all of us.”

In her remarks, Banu Mushtaq shed light on her widely discussed book 'Heart Lamp' and responded to the personal attention she has received. “I’ve noticed that people are not only reading my stories but also reading into my life. I want to say clearly that I have been happily married for over 50 years, and my life has always been an open book,” she stated.

Deepa Bhasthi, who also received the Booker honour, shared insights from her journey that began in journalism. “Storytelling isn’t limited to literature. Journalism, criticism and even politics are forms of storytelling. I come from a journalistic background, and that has shaped my literary voice,” she explained. “Everything we experience around us has the potential to become a narrative. That’s the beauty of writing.”

The session concluded with a call for greater recognition of powerful voices in literature and journalism that reflect the realities of society and spark meaningful conversations. The event was as much a celebration of literary excellence as it was an appeal for a more thoughtful and inclusive public discourse.