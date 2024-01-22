Book on Ayodhya, metal 'diya': Gifts for temple ceremony guests

Ayodhya: A book on Ayodhya, a metal 'diya', a special 'mala' and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram are among the items that have been gifted to the guests who attended the consecration ceremony at the temple here on Monday. The gifts were in a bag that had a striking graphic image of the new temple and of Lord Ram in a very young avatar.

The new idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the newly constructed temple here amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra had earlier said that over 7,000 guests were invited to the mega ceremony.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Arun Govil, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Ravishankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani, among others, attended the event.

Actors Anupam Kher and Manoj Joshi, singers Kailash Kher and Jubin Nautiyal, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, were also among the guests who arrived here early. Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sri Sri Ravishankar, Morari Bapu, Rajnikant, Pavan Kalyan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah and Sonu Nigam had arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday. Guests were welcomed at the venue with a vibrant floral decoration of the temple complex.

A special set of items have been gifted to guests which include a book on Ayodhya, a metal 'diya', a Tulsi 'mala' and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram, sources said. The book is titled 'Ayodhya Dham - The Lord's Abode' which also carries the image of the old idol of Ram Lalla on its cover.

The 'mala' has come up with a fabric pouch that bears 'Uttar Pradesh Tourism' and its tagline. The guests also received a box of four laddoos, chips, revdi, cashew nuts and raisins.

Religious fervour gripped Ayodhya with biting cold failing to dampen the spirits of those who have flocked here to witness the historic moment. The magnificent temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet and will eventually rise to 161 feet (shikhar). It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. The new idol of Ram Lalla has been placed in the sanctum sanctorum on the temple's ground floor.