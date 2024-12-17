Bone Chilling Cold Continues In Kashmir And Ladakh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir remains under the grip of an intense cold wave, with minimum temperatures plummeting below freezing even in low-lying areas.
According to the Meteorological Department's Srinagar centre, Shopian and Anantnag recorded bone-chilling temperatures of -8.9°C, while the tourist hub of Pahalgam stood at -6.8°C.
In South Kashmir, Kulgam shivered at -5.8°C, Pulwama recorded at -8.5°C, and Zojila was the coldest at -23.0°C. Ganderbal and Budgam in Central Kashmir recorded lows of -5.8°C and -6.7°C, respectively. Srinagar, the summer capital, registered -5.3°C.
In North Kashmir, Kupwara logged a minimum of -5.6°C, the ski resort Gulmarg recorded -4.0°C and Bandipora also reported -5.6°C.
In contrast, mercury in the Jammu division hovered above the freezing point in several areas. Katra recorded the highest minimum temperature at 6.7°C, followed by Jammu at 4.9°C, Kathua at 4.8°C, Ramban at 3.3°C, and Batote at 1.5°C. Bhaderwah, however, dipped to -0.8°C, Samba recorded 0.5°C, Udhampur -1.6°C, and Rajouri -2.0°C.
The cold desert of Ladakh also experienced frigid conditions. Drass recorded a bone-chilling -13.8°C, while Upshi logged -13.1°C, Kargil stood at -12.5°C, and Leh -8.8°C.
Forecast
According to the latest weather bulletin:
17th Dec: Generally dry weather.
18th Dec: Generally cloudy.
19-20th Dec: Generally dry weather.
21-22nd Dec: Generally cloudy with light snow over a few higher reaches.
23-26th Dec: Generally dry weather.
Overall: No significant change in weather is expected until December 26.
Advisory:
According to MeT Centre, cold wave conditions will persist at isolated to scattered places. Because of sub-freezing temperatures, fresh snowfall, and icy road conditions at important passes and higher reaches, tourists, travellers, and transporters are advised to follow administrative and traffic advisories.
Traffic on Highways
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remains open for traffic in both directions. However, commuters have been advised to follow lane discipline and avoid unnecessary stops, especially between Ramban and Banihal due to the risk of landslides and shooting stones.
Meanwhile, the Bhaderwah-Chamba Road is also open for vehicular traffic. However, the opening of Mughal Road, Sinthan Road, and Sonamarg-Kargil Road will depend on road conditions and clearance from maintenance agencies.
