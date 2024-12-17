ETV Bharat / bharat

Bone Chilling Cold Continues In Kashmir And Ladakh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir remains under the grip of an intense cold wave, with minimum temperatures plummeting below freezing even in low-lying areas.

According to the Meteorological Department's Srinagar centre, Shopian and Anantnag recorded bone-chilling temperatures of -8.9°C, while the tourist hub of Pahalgam stood at -6.8°C.

In South Kashmir, Kulgam shivered at -5.8°C, Pulwama recorded at -8.5°C, and Zojila was the coldest at -23.0°C. Ganderbal and Budgam in Central Kashmir recorded lows of -5.8°C and -6.7°C, respectively. Srinagar, the summer capital, registered -5.3°C.

In North Kashmir, Kupwara logged a minimum of -5.6°C, the ski resort Gulmarg recorded -4.0°C and Bandipora also reported -5.6°C.

In contrast, mercury in the Jammu division hovered above the freezing point in several areas. Katra recorded the highest minimum temperature at 6.7°C, followed by Jammu at 4.9°C, Kathua at 4.8°C, Ramban at 3.3°C, and Batote at 1.5°C. Bhaderwah, however, dipped to -0.8°C, Samba recorded 0.5°C, Udhampur -1.6°C, and Rajouri -2.0°C.

The cold desert of Ladakh also experienced frigid conditions. Drass recorded a bone-chilling -13.8°C, while Upshi logged -13.1°C, Kargil stood at -12.5°C, and Leh -8.8°C.

Forecast

According to the latest weather bulletin:

17th Dec: Generally dry weather.

18th Dec: Generally cloudy.