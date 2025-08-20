'Bonded Labour Still A Reality': NHRC Suggests Speedier Measures To Address Issue

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has suggested several measures to tackle the 'bonded labour' menace including a more efficient and expedited grievance redressal system for appropriate handling of cases.

The NHRC said the government should focus on areas vulnerable to the bonded labour system and prioritize rehabilitation of those who have already been released. The rights body suggested the measures in its 'Handbook on bonded labour' for all stakeholders dealing with cases related to bonded labour.

Bonded labour, commonly referred to as debt bondage or debt slavery, involves an individual's commitment of labour or services as collateral for the repayment of a debt or other obligation. The specific services needed to settle the debt may not be clearly defined, and the length of time required for these services may also be ambiguous. Furthermore, debt bondage can be inherited, passing from one generation to the next.

Bonded labour in India

Bonded labour is extensively prevalent in various parts of the country. It represents a distinct type of forced labour where the obligation to serve arises from indebtedness. The primary characteristic of the system is that the debtors commit themselves or a family member as collateral for a loan, with release contingent upon the repayment of the debt.

The bonded labour system was legally abolished across the nation effective October 25, 1975. This was subsequently succeeded by the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act of 1976. Whenever bonded labour is detected, the victims are recognized for rehabilitation.

According to the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act of 1976, the identification, release, and rehabilitation of freed bonded labourers is the direct obligation of the respective States and Union Territories.

Under the Act, District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates are assigned specific duties and responsibilities. To aid the Magistrates in fulfilling their statutory obligations, Vigilance Committees are established at both the district and sub-divisional levels.

To support the states and Union Territories in their efforts to rehabilitate released bonded labourers, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has been executing a Central Sector Scheme for rehabilitation of bonded labourers since 2016. The scheme was revised and is now referred to as the Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded Labourers-2021, effective from January 27, 2022.

In order to ensure prompt distribution of financial assistance to the rescued laborers, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been developed and disseminated to all state governments.

At present, the United Nations estimates that approximately 27 to 30 million people are in the slave trade industry. Debt bondage has been characterized by the United Nations as a form of "modern day slavery," and the Supplementary Convention on the Abolition of Slavery aims to eliminate this practice.

It is anticipated that 84 to 88 per cent of the world's bonded laborers are based in South Asia. The primary reasons for persistence of this practice at such a scale are lack of prosecution and inadequate punishment for the crime.

According to the handbook on 'Bonded Labour' in India shared by the NHRC, the problem is serious in nature and can reoccur at any point of time. The bonded labourers must be rehabilitated as soon as possible after their release.

The rights body emphasized that public awareness and education are a must to address the menace. "Productive and income generating schemes must be formulated in advance otherwise they will again fall back upon the system of bonded labour after their release. These schemes should be chosen after duly consulting the concerned labourers and NGOs involved in their emancipation and rehabilitation," it said.

The rights body said the government should work on a priority basis in areas vulnerable to the system of bonded labour and for the rehabilitation of already released labourers.

"An effective and speedier grievance redressal machinery should be established for proper disposal of cases pertaining to bonded labour. A humanitarian training programme should be formulated for persons dealing with bonded labourers.There should be a system of summary disposal of cases under various laws dealing with the evil of bonded labour," it suggested.

The NHRC stressed the need for strict enforcement of welfare and labour legislations. "There should be more stringent penal laws for effectively dealing with the menace of bonded labour", it suggested.

As per the statistics of NHRC on bonded labour mentioned in the booklet, a total of 14,984 cases have been registered across the country of which 13,889 cases were disposed.

Experts view

Speaking to ETV Bharat, an expert while referring to the handbook of the rights body on Wednesday said, "The handbook is a timely and practical guide for all the stakeholders involved. It stitches together every necessary piece of information–from legislation, best practices, to landmark precedents. It also reiterates the powers of law enforcement authorities, fills the last-mile gap and the knowledge deficit in addressing the bottlenecks and challenges faced by them."

It would have been even more useful if the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (BNS) Sanhita were also included in the Handbook for quick reference, said Jyoti Mathur, Advisor, (Policy and Research), Just Rights For Children, which is working for the protection of child rights across the country.

She said the district and sub-divisional vigilance committees can play a pivotal role in proactive identification, along with the community informants and worker organisations, aiding the traditional complaint-based action and triggering of law machinery. She said the District Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Magistrate need to actively use their summary-trial powers that they are vested with.

"An increased focus on the prosecution of employers under the Bonded Labour Act and anti-trafficking provisions can deter the exploitative practice of bonded labour. Lastly and most importantly, time-bound rehabilitation under the Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded-Labourers (2016) offers the much-needed monetary assistance alongside livelihood support," Mathur said

She further said the handbook, as a compilation of laws and procedures, can be useful for all the stakeholders concerned and can guide them in executing their roles effectively. Mathur said the laws and standard operating procedures are already in place; the issue of bonded labour needs to be recognised, followed by action, strict monitoring and affixing accountability.

She said the state governments must carry out quarterly reviews at the state and district levels to monitor the identification of bonded labour, the number of release certificates issued, prosecutions launched or convictions, and rehabilitation benefits disbursed.

She said NGOs can supplement the law enforcement authorities by running hotlines and community networks to flag bondage and trafficking networks.

"For example, Just Rights for Children’s survivor-led intelligence network has proven lifesaving in trafficking contexts. Survivor-led intelligence network comprises individuals who were once victims and are now preventing future abuses against other vulnerable persons, especially children, ensuring no one should endure the exploitation that they once went through. This can be integrated into existing response and intervention mechanisms at the district level," Mathur said.

Moreover, the NGOs can play an important role in providing livelihood and skill-training so that rescued people don’t fall back into debt bondage again, she added.