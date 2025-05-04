Bombay HC Grants Bail To Dawood's Brother Kaskar In Extortion Case, Way Cleared For His Release

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to underworld don Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in the 2017 extortion case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This is the last pending case against Kaskar. The granting of bail has also paved the way for Iqbal Kaskar's release.

In this case, Kaskar was acquitted by the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCCA) court on April 26 due to lack of evidence in the original extortion case. On the basis of this, the ED started an investigation into financial irregularities in 2017 and filed a chargesheet in 2022. Kaskar was arrested from Thane on February 18, 2022, in this case. In June 2023, the ED sought the transfer of MCOCA's case to the Mumbai Sessions Court.

As per the details of the case, Jain, a developer who runs Darshan Enterprises and Sai Uma Corporation, entered into an agreement with Bharti Bhosale and others in 2013 to implement a housing project in Waghbil, Thane. Jain did not pay compensation in cash or allot flat as promised to Bhosale. This led to a dispute between them. After the dispute, Bhosale's son and two alleged associates of Kaskar, Israr and Mumtaz, approached Jain for compensation.

The extortion complaint alleged that Kaskar's alleged accomplices had extorted Rs 30 lakh in cash and a flat worth Rs 60 lakh in the Neopolis building in Thane from local developer Suresh Jain in 2017. Jain that Iqbal Kaskar had personally called him and threatened to kill him and demanded extortion money and four flats.

Not a single witness has testified in the court in this case so far. Also, since the amount of alleged financial irregularities is less than Rs one crore, Kaskar had claimed that this offence is bailable under Section 45 of the PMLA. Kaskar has completed the three-year sentence prescribed by law in this case without any hearing. Therefore, it was argued that Kaskar's fundamental rights were also being violated in this. The investigation team could not produce any evidence linking Kaskar to the extortion money, the flat or his alleged conspiracy.

The Special Sessions Court has recently acquitted Iqbal Kaskar as the investigation team failed to prove the charges against Kaskar in the MCOCA case. When the investigation team has failed to prove the involvement of the accused in the original crime, then the accused has to be granted bail in the PMLA offence. This was underlined by the court while granting bail to Kaskar.