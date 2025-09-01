Bombay High Court Says Maratha Quota Protest 'Not Peaceful', Asks State Govt To Restore Order

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange Patil is 'not peaceful'. The court noted that the protest has brought the entire city of Mumbai to a standstill with vital areas in southern part oft he city surrounded by protesters.

The court said Jarange and two other organisers have allegedly violated the conditions of permissions granted for the protest and hold no valid permission to continue with it. It directed the state government to initiate appropriate action under the law to restore public order, enforce its order, and apply the Public Protest and Agitation Rules of 2025.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, in a special hearing, said the protesters have not remained at Azad Maidan - the designated place for the agitation - and blocked several vital areas in south Mumbai. "The situation is grim and the city of Mumbai has been practically brought to a standstill," the court said.

The protestors have gathered at vital places such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations, Marine Drive promenade and even the high court building, it said. The court noted the agitation was not peaceful and that Jarange and the other protesters have violated each and every condition laid down by authorities when permission was granted to hold a peaceful protest at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

"We are giving Jarange and his supporters an opportunity to rectify the situation immediately and ensure the streets are vacated and cleaned up by Tuesday noon," the bench said. The court said since Jarange and his supporters have prima facie violated the conditions and since they do not have valid permission to continue the protest, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.

Manoj Jarange during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation (ETV Bharat)

The government shall also ensure that no more protesters, as claimed by Jarange, shall enter the city henceforth, it said. The bench, while posting the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, said if by then Jarange's health worsens, then the government shall administer medical assistance to him.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that permission for the protest at Azad Maidan was granted only till August 29. Jarange and his supporters have violated every single condition and undertaking, he added. The bench said Jarange's undertaking to the police that he would abide by all conditions laid down in the rules for public gathering, agitation and protest was merely a "lip service".

"We can see how peaceful the protest is. The high court building is surrounded. The entry gates for the judges and lawyers are blocked. The cars of high court judges were blocked today and prevented from coming to court today. The entire city has been blocked," it said.

If Jarange's statement that lakhs of more such protesters will come in, then how does the state government plan to deal with the situation, the court asked. "He has said he will go on a fast till death and will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met. He (Jarange) is giving a clear threat. Why is the state government not getting the roads cleared? As per the assurance given by Jarange, life in Mumbai will not come to standstill. Every assurance is violated," the bench said.

Why are the protesters not sitting only at Azad Maidan and loitering everywhere else, the court sought to know. "We want normalcy. Protestors are bathing and cooking and defecating on the streets," the HC said.

The bench said it, too, was worried about Jarange, who has been staging an indefinite hunger strike, and said while every citizen has the right to protest, it has to be done in a peaceful manner and within permissible limits. The HC reiterated the order passed on August 26 which said any protest held has to be done while strictly abiding by the rules.

When the court questioned how the government plans to tackle the situation, Saraf said the government and police had to strike a balance in the situation considering the ongoing Ganpati festival. "Exercise of brutal police force would be easy but the consequence of the same would be bad. We need to manage a delicate balance between the protesters and citizens on the road," Saraf said.

The high court has been on holiday since August 27 for the Ganesh festival and is to resume on Tuesday. The bench took up for hearing the issue after several petitions were filed raising concerns over the protests going out of hand and bringing the city to a standstill.

Meanwhile, the state government is likely to send a proposal to Jarange on the day which may provide a solution to the agitation that has been going on for the last four days.

The Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee has discussed Jarange's proposal and sought legal advice, and the proposal will be finalized after discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The proposal is likely to include issues related to the implementation of the Hyderabad, Satara and Bombay Gazettes.

The legal aspects of the proposal were discussed in detail in a meeting held in the presence of state Advocate General Birendra Saraf on Sunday. The details of this meeting were presented to the Chief Minister at 11 am on Monday.

Before meeting the Chief Minister, the sub-committee's chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil told media, "The issues raised by Jarange and the opinion of the sub-committee will be discussed with the Chief Minister. After that, the government will send a proposal to Jarange". He said any decision taken to resolve the issue should stand well in court.

"If we approve and then someone goes to court and brings a stay, the entire process will be delayed and misunderstandings will arise. Even if it takes time, our position is clear that the decision should stand the test of the court," Patil said.

Jarange has held various protests in the last few months for Maratha reservation. The protesters under his leadership are camping at Azad Maidan in Mumbai and some of them are blocking roads and protesting in front of institutions under the jurisdiction of the Central Government.

Slogans are being raised in front of institutions like the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Patil expressed strong displeasure over this. He said, "I have been appealing to Jarange for the last two days. The Maratha community has taken out 58 marches peacefully. The whole world has taken note of it. The community was not defamed. But blocking roads or protesting in front of Central institutions, will not solve any problems," he said.