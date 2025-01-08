ETV Bharat / bharat

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Rona Wilson And Sudhir Dhawale In Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case

Bombay HC grants bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale in connection with the Elgar Parishad case
File Photo: Bombay High Court (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, which involves alleged links to Maoist groups.

