Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, which involves alleged links to Maoist groups.
Bombay HC Grants Bail To Rona Wilson And Sudhir Dhawale In Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
File Photo: Bombay High Court (ANI)
