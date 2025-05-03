ETV Bharat / bharat

Bombay HC Urges Govt To Amend Rules After Kidney Patient Denied Advance Organ Transplant Registration

Mumbai: There must be a system of advanced registration for organ transplants. The government should consider making such a provision in the law in this regard. Because if someone needs an organ transplant urgently in the future, the process can be made easier by registering in advance, the Bombay High Court has made an important suggestion.

Hearing adjourned till June 17

Organ transplant is a part of the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution. Patients who may require organ transplants in the future should also be considered from now on, a bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Advait Sethna observed during a hearing. The bench has directed the state government to respond to the matter.

Meanwhile, the High Court noted that if advance registration for organ transplants is allowed, the process can be simplified by verifying the concerned patient's documents when necessary. Stating that the state government should consider this suggestion positively, the Court adjourned the next hearing on the petition to June 17.

'It is necessary to reduce the mental stress on the patient'

Currently, organ transplant registration takes place only after the patient becomes seriously ill. However, this process should be completed in advance. The High Court observed that during serious illness, the patient is already under immense mental stress, and in such situations, the registration process should be made easier for them.