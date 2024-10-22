Bomb Threats To Airlines: Chennai Airport Receives 24 Bomb Threats In Three Months

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): For the past one week, there has been an upstick in the bomb threats to Indian airlines through email, posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and phone calls. In the last one week alone, as many as 100 bomb threats have been issued to airports and flights across the country sending security agencies into a tizzy.

In Tamil Nadu, a series of bomb threats to Chennai Airport, one of the major airports in the country, has caused a stir in the security grid and panic among the fliers. Sources said that at least 24 bomb threats have been made to Chennai airport in the last 3 months alone. In the latest threat, the airport director's office received a threat on Monday Oct 21 that bombs had been planted in five planes at the Chennai airport.

Following the bomb threats, the security agencies tasked with the airport security launched a major search operation to look for possible explosives. However, the threats turned out to be a hoax as no explosive material was found. The Chennai airport police along with the cybercrime police are investigating the threats to trace the origin of the threats. Also, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is also probing the matter.

Commenting over the security measures being taken in view of the bomb threats, a security official at the Chennai while speaking to ETV Bharat said, “Bomb threats are being sent to Chennai Airport through unaddressed e-mails. A consultation meeting will be held with airport officials, Central Industrial Security Force personnel, customs officials and Chennai airport police in case of bomb threat”.

A suspicious bag lying at the Chennai airport (ETV Bharat)

Also, security checks will be conducted as per the information contained in the bomb threat e-mail, the official said.

“In particular, if a bomb threat has been made by specifying the name of the flight and the time of departure, the flight will be immediately checked by bomb experts and bomb detection devices with the help of sniffer dogs,” he added.

All the bomb threats so far have been found to be hoaxes by the authorities. However, as a precautionary measure for the safety of the passengers, every time there is a bomb threat, the entire Chennai airport is checked with the help of sniffer dogs for detecting explosives, the official said.

"Moreover, the Chennai airport police is conducting an investigation in collaboration with the cybercrime police regarding the unaddressed e-mail receiving threats," he added.

A Chennai Airport police inspector said that they have set up a special force to deal with the anti-social elements who make bomb threats without an email address. He said that they have arrested four people for making bomb threats to Chennai airport in the last one year.

“We have arrested a man named Prasanna (age 27) from Thanjavur district who sent a bomb threat to Chennai airport through a fake e-mail. Further investigation revealed that he created a fake e-mail in his name and sent a bomb threat to the Chennai airport to take revenge,” he said.

Similarly, a few days ago, two school students were arrested for making a bomb threat by contacting the Chennai airport control room over the phone, the police inspector said.

“We summoned their parents and counseled them against the move. However, the incident of bomb threats to the airport and planes is becoming a recurring story. We are continuously investigating the threatening IDs along with the cyber crime police. A thorough investigation will be conducted and we will soon arrest the anti-social elements who have been threatening the Chennai airport with bombs,” he said.