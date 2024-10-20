ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore Airport Gets Seventh Bomb Threat, Security Beefed Up

An unknown person sent the threat message through the social media platform 'X' on the website of Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore.

Representative Image
Representative Image (ANI)

Indore: Indore airport has once again received a bomb threat. As soon as the airport management informed the Aerodrome Police about the entire matter, an investigation was launched. Additional DCP Alok Sharma said Alliance Air's Delhi-Indore flight was threatened to be blown up.

On Sunday, an unknown person sent a message through the social media platform 'X' on the website of Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, saying, "10 men have boarded your plane with bombs and everyone will end up in the grave".

After the flight touched down, the police thoroughly checked every flyer before being allowed to exit the airport premises. The checking didn't yet anything suspicious although police are not loosening on the security parameters. It is learnt that such hoax messages and their senders would be traced down.

"A case has been registered against the unknown person and an investigation is being done. Indore airport had received bomb threats six times before this as well," additional DCP Alok Sharma said.

It's worth mentioning here that more than 30 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Saturday, sending security agencies into a tizzy and causing hardships to hundreds of passengers as well as staff at airports. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with CEOs and representatives of airlines in the national capital.

Flights of Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air received bomb threats on Saturday, sources in the know said. So far this week, more than 70 domestic and international flights of Indian airlines have received bomb threats, with most of them turning out to be hoaxes.

As many as six flights of Vistara, five each of IndiGo and Akasa Air received security threats, according to the airlines. The sources said more than 30 flights received bomb threats mostly through social media since Saturday morning. In at least one of the flights, a note was found in the lavatory saying there was a bomb in the flight.

