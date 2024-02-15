Security stepped up in Delhi HC after registrar general gets bomb threat

New Delhi: Security was beefed up in the Delhi High Court on Thursday following a bomb threat email sent to authorities. A senior police officer said the email was received by the Delhi High Court's registrar general on his official account on Wednesday.

The February 12 email sent by one Balavant Desai to the Delhi High Court registrar general warns that a blast will take place on Thursday and that it would be the biggest blast in Delhi. "This will be the biggest explosion in Delhi. Call the minister as well, all will be blown up," the mail read.

Taking serious note of the email, authorities have enhanced security. Following the email, high court authorities have written a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The letter stated that the competent authority of the high court has taken serious note of the matter and requested the commissioner to enhance security arrangements in and around the high court complex forthwith. High court authorities have sought a detailed enquiry into the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

Delhi High Court Bar Association President and senior advocate Mohit Mathur said keeping in mind that a bomb blast had taken place outside the high court earlier, authorities don't want to take a risk and security has been tightened. He said there has been no disturbance in the court work and bar members are cooperating.

Identity cards of those entering the complex are being checked, he said, adding staff of the bar association is also standing at the gates to identify bar members.