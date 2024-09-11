ETV Bharat / bharat

Letter Threatens To Blow Up Temple In Jaisalmer Village, Security Beefed Up

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

The letter, found by a GRP constable at the Pokaran Railway Station, has also sent ripple effects among lakhs of devotees visiting the ongoing fair and the final resting place of Ramdev. The district administration and police have been apprised of the matter. The letter mentions the name of Aapka Sevak (Your Servant) and has instructions on how the bombs should be hidden in the horses offered to Baba Ramdev and detonated later

The temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev at Ramdevra Village in Jaisalmer
The temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev at Ramdevra Village in Jaisalmer (Etv Bharat)

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Tension prevailed in Ramdevra village in Jaisalmer district after a letter, threatening to blow up the temple of folk god Baba Ramdev, whom the locals believe to be the Kaliyug incarnation of Lord Krishna.

The letter, found by a GRP constable at the Pokaran Railway Station, has also sent ripple effects among lakhs of devotees visiting the ongoing fair and the final resting place of Ramdev. The district administration and police have been apprised of the matter.

The letter mentions the name of Aapka Sevak (Your Servant) and has instructions on how the bombs should be hidden in the horses offered to Baba Ramdev and detonated later.

Fearing the worst, the security has been beefed up in the area with every horse, meant for offering, is being checked thoroughly and the devotees are being frisked before entering the temple. A large number of policemen have been deployed in the area and security arrangements have been increased at the Pokaran Railway Station.

A bomb disposal squad of the ATS has been called in to scan the temple premises for any unattended material and the devotees are being questioned to get more information to gauge the threat perception. Several CCTV cameras have been installed in the blind places and at the railway station.

The Superintendent of Police, through social media, has appealed to everyone not to share the letter on different platforms as the department is fully cognizant of the situation and is making every possible attempt to thwart it.

The 640th Bhadwa fair of Ramdev has started from September 5. Devotees from not only Rajasthan but also from across the country gather here every year. Their enthusiasm can be gauged from the fact that queues of two to three kilometres are built up for the darshan.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan: 3 Crocs Spotted In Various Areas Of Kota, 2 Rescued, Another Hiding
  2. WATCH: Pandupol Hanuman Temple in Sariska Tiger Reserve Has Sleeping Statue Of Hanumanji

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Tension prevailed in Ramdevra village in Jaisalmer district after a letter, threatening to blow up the temple of folk god Baba Ramdev, whom the locals believe to be the Kaliyug incarnation of Lord Krishna.

The letter, found by a GRP constable at the Pokaran Railway Station, has also sent ripple effects among lakhs of devotees visiting the ongoing fair and the final resting place of Ramdev. The district administration and police have been apprised of the matter.

The letter mentions the name of Aapka Sevak (Your Servant) and has instructions on how the bombs should be hidden in the horses offered to Baba Ramdev and detonated later.

Fearing the worst, the security has been beefed up in the area with every horse, meant for offering, is being checked thoroughly and the devotees are being frisked before entering the temple. A large number of policemen have been deployed in the area and security arrangements have been increased at the Pokaran Railway Station.

A bomb disposal squad of the ATS has been called in to scan the temple premises for any unattended material and the devotees are being questioned to get more information to gauge the threat perception. Several CCTV cameras have been installed in the blind places and at the railway station.

The Superintendent of Police, through social media, has appealed to everyone not to share the letter on different platforms as the department is fully cognizant of the situation and is making every possible attempt to thwart it.

The 640th Bhadwa fair of Ramdev has started from September 5. Devotees from not only Rajasthan but also from across the country gather here every year. Their enthusiasm can be gauged from the fact that queues of two to three kilometres are built up for the darshan.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan: 3 Crocs Spotted In Various Areas Of Kota, 2 Rescued, Another Hiding
  2. WATCH: Pandupol Hanuman Temple in Sariska Tiger Reserve Has Sleeping Statue Of Hanumanji

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOLK DEITY TEMPLE IN JAISALMERWESTERN RAJSATANBOMB THREAT TO RAJASTHAN TEMPLERAJASTHAN TEMPLE GETS THREAT LETTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.