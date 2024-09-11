Letter Threatens To Blow Up Temple In Jaisalmer Village, Security Beefed Up

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Tension prevailed in Ramdevra village in Jaisalmer district after a letter, threatening to blow up the temple of folk god Baba Ramdev, whom the locals believe to be the Kaliyug incarnation of Lord Krishna.

The letter, found by a GRP constable at the Pokaran Railway Station, has also sent ripple effects among lakhs of devotees visiting the ongoing fair and the final resting place of Ramdev. The district administration and police have been apprised of the matter.

The letter mentions the name of Aapka Sevak (Your Servant) and has instructions on how the bombs should be hidden in the horses offered to Baba Ramdev and detonated later.

Fearing the worst, the security has been beefed up in the area with every horse, meant for offering, is being checked thoroughly and the devotees are being frisked before entering the temple. A large number of policemen have been deployed in the area and security arrangements have been increased at the Pokaran Railway Station.

A bomb disposal squad of the ATS has been called in to scan the temple premises for any unattended material and the devotees are being questioned to get more information to gauge the threat perception. Several CCTV cameras have been installed in the blind places and at the railway station.

The Superintendent of Police, through social media, has appealed to everyone not to share the letter on different platforms as the department is fully cognizant of the situation and is making every possible attempt to thwart it.

The 640th Bhadwa fair of Ramdev has started from September 5. Devotees from not only Rajasthan but also from across the country gather here every year. Their enthusiasm can be gauged from the fact that queues of two to three kilometres are built up for the darshan.