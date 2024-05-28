ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat Over Phone to Dy CM's Residence Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, Search on for Caller

By PTI

Published : May 28, 2024, 8:27 PM IST

Updated : May 28, 2024, 8:35 PM IST

Police conducted searches at Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad, after an unknown individual purportedly made a call threatening to detonate a bomb there.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: An unidentified person on Tuesday allegedly made a call stating that a bomb will explode at Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here, prompting the police to carry out searches, official sources said. They said that an unidentified person called up the police control room and warned that a bomb would explode at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad city.

Police immediately swung into action and searched the premises with the help of the bomb disposal squad. Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, visited Praja Bhavan, and met with the officials and also the family members of the Deputy CM and discussed the matter.

The minister instructed the officials to thoroughly check the visitors and to also step up security at Praja Bhavan, an official statement said.
A part of Praja Bhavan is used for the Praja Vani' event, a grievance redressal meeting held twice a week.

Last Updated :May 28, 2024, 8:35 PM IST

BOMB THREAT PRAJA BHAVAN TELANGANA

