ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat Letter By 'Jaish-e-Mohammad Area Commander' Targeting Several Railway Stations In Rajasthan, MP Sends Security Agencies Into Tizzy

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Additional Superintendent of Police Pyarelal Meena said that a letter by an unknown person identifying himself as the "area commander" of the militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad threatened to carry out bomb blasts at several railway stations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Jaish also threatened to blast the Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

Jaipur junction railway station gets bomb threats
Jaipur junction railway station gets bomb threats (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander has issued threats to carry out bomb blasts at several railway stations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Jaish also threatened to blast the Mahakal temple in Ujjain sending security agencies into a tizzy.

It is learnt that there have been threats of bomb blasts at several railway stations in Rajasthan on October 30. These include threats to bomb Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Alwar, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bundi and Udaipur City as well as railway stations in Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, there have been threats of bomb blasts at Mahakal Temple Ujjain and religious places in Jaipur on November 2.

Threatening Letter In A Yellow Envelope: Additional Superintendent of Police Pyarelal Meena said that on Tuesday evening, Hanumangarh Junction Railway Station Superintendent received a letter in a yellow envelope from an unknown person having a stamp of Hanumangarh Post Office dated September 30. The sender, identifying himself as the area commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit, threatened to carry out the bomb blasts at the said railway stations.

Case Registered: Meena said that after receiving bomb threats to the railway stations, police administration and BSF jawans searched the junction station along with GRP and RPF police, adding no suspicious object was found. A case has been registered against an unknown person in the GRP police station to trace the sender of the threatening letter, Meena added.

Read more:

  1. Indore Airport Receives Two Hoax Bomb Threats within a Week
  2. After Delhi and Jaipur, 10 Schools in Kanpur Get Bomb Threat Via Email

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander has issued threats to carry out bomb blasts at several railway stations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Jaish also threatened to blast the Mahakal temple in Ujjain sending security agencies into a tizzy.

It is learnt that there have been threats of bomb blasts at several railway stations in Rajasthan on October 30. These include threats to bomb Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Alwar, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bundi and Udaipur City as well as railway stations in Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, there have been threats of bomb blasts at Mahakal Temple Ujjain and religious places in Jaipur on November 2.

Threatening Letter In A Yellow Envelope: Additional Superintendent of Police Pyarelal Meena said that on Tuesday evening, Hanumangarh Junction Railway Station Superintendent received a letter in a yellow envelope from an unknown person having a stamp of Hanumangarh Post Office dated September 30. The sender, identifying himself as the area commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit, threatened to carry out the bomb blasts at the said railway stations.

Case Registered: Meena said that after receiving bomb threats to the railway stations, police administration and BSF jawans searched the junction station along with GRP and RPF police, adding no suspicious object was found. A case has been registered against an unknown person in the GRP police station to trace the sender of the threatening letter, Meena added.

Read more:

  1. Indore Airport Receives Two Hoax Bomb Threats within a Week
  2. After Delhi and Jaipur, 10 Schools in Kanpur Get Bomb Threat Via Email

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HANUMANGARH RAILWAY STATIONJAISH E MOHAMMEDJAISH BOMB THREATS RAJASTHANBOMB BLAST THREAT RAILWAY STATIONBOMB THREAT RAILWAY STATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.