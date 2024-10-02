Bomb Threat Letter By 'Jaish-e-Mohammad Area Commander' Targeting Several Railway Stations In Rajasthan, MP Sends Security Agencies Into Tizzy

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander has issued threats to carry out bomb blasts at several railway stations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Jaish also threatened to blast the Mahakal temple in Ujjain sending security agencies into a tizzy.

It is learnt that there have been threats of bomb blasts at several railway stations in Rajasthan on October 30. These include threats to bomb Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Alwar, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bundi and Udaipur City as well as railway stations in Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, there have been threats of bomb blasts at Mahakal Temple Ujjain and religious places in Jaipur on November 2.

Threatening Letter In A Yellow Envelope: Additional Superintendent of Police Pyarelal Meena said that on Tuesday evening, Hanumangarh Junction Railway Station Superintendent received a letter in a yellow envelope from an unknown person having a stamp of Hanumangarh Post Office dated September 30. The sender, identifying himself as the area commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit, threatened to carry out the bomb blasts at the said railway stations.

Case Registered: Meena said that after receiving bomb threats to the railway stations, police administration and BSF jawans searched the junction station along with GRP and RPF police, adding no suspicious object was found. A case has been registered against an unknown person in the GRP police station to trace the sender of the threatening letter, Meena added.