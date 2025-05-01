High Alert In Kerala! Bomb Threats Received Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit For Vizhinjam Port Inauguration

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kerala Thursday evening for inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, bomb threats have been received by authorities at the state capital, putting both central and state administration on high alert.
At 9:19 PM on Wednesday, an email sent via a Microsoft Outlook account warned of possible pipe bomb explosions at key locations including Palayam Municipal Headquarters, the Vanchiyoor District Court Complex, and the Srikaryam Government Engineering College. The message, directed to official email addresses, sought immediate evacuation of employees and warned of explosions using detonators. The email also cited revenge for execution of Afzal Guru as the alleged motive.
In response, when local authorities, including the police and bomb squads, carried out thorough inspections of the sites, no explosives were found in any of the locations.
However, owing to the nature of the threat, security measures have been heightened across the city. Security agencies are also investigating the credibility of the threatening email.
PM Modi, who is scheduled to arrive at Shankhumukham airport in Thiruvananthapuram at 7:30 PM today via a special Air Force flight, will be received by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and other senior officials. As part of security measures, barricades have been erected along the route from Shankhumukham to Raj Bhavan, which will remain in place until 10 PM. Vehicle parking along this route is also prohibited.
In addition to local police and CRPF personnel, the Special Protection Group (SPG) is stationed at Raj Bhavan, where the Prime Minister will be staying overnight. Friday morning, PM Modi will travel to the Vizhinjam port via helicopter, departing from Pangod military camp to a helipad at the port. The helicopter will be escorted by two Army choppers as part of the comprehensive security plan.
The Coast Guard, Marine Enforcement, and the Navy have also intensified their efforts to ensure safety of the coastal area around Vizhinjam, through increased aerial surveillance in place above the port area.
