High Alert In Kerala! Bomb Threats Received Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit For Vizhinjam Port Inauguration

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kerala Thursday evening for inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, bomb threats have been received by authorities at the state capital, putting both central and state administration on high alert.

At 9:19 PM on Wednesday, an email sent via a Microsoft Outlook account warned of possible pipe bomb explosions at key locations including Palayam Municipal Headquarters, the Vanchiyoor District Court Complex, and the Srikaryam Government Engineering College. The message, directed to official email addresses, sought immediate evacuation of employees and warned of explosions using detonators. The email also cited revenge for execution of Afzal Guru as the alleged motive.

In response, when local authorities, including the police and bomb squads, carried out thorough inspections of the sites, no explosives were found in any of the locations.

However, owing to the nature of the threat, security measures have been heightened across the city. Security agencies are also investigating the credibility of the threatening email.