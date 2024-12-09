ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation At Dehradun Airport; No Explosives Found

Dehradun: The Dehradun Airport in Uttarakhand was evacuated on Monday following a bomb threat, disrupting operations for nearly an hour. As a precautionary measure, all services at the airport were suspended, and both passengers and drivers arriving at the airport were stopped at the toll barrier. No one was allowed to enter the airport terminal, while security forces surrounded the entire facility.

According to reports, the threat indicated that a bomb had been placed in one of the airport's washrooms. The airport management immediately notified police and security agencies, triggering a search operation. Airport workers, airline employees, and passengers inside the terminal were all evacuated as part of the security protocol.

Doiwala Police Officer Vinod Gosain confirmed that the authorities received the bomb threat call around 12.30 pm from Dehradun Airport officials. Police quickly responded by sending a team to the site. Fortunately, after a thorough search, no bomb or dangerous material was found at the airport.