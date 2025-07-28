Bomb Threat At Private School In Jaipur Causes Panic But Nothing Found On Search

Jaipur: There was chaos and commotion after a private school located at Jaleb Chowk in Jaipur received a bomb threat on Monday.

Barely two days ago bomb blast threats were received at Jaipur Airport and at the CMO. The series of bomb threats in the capital Jaipur are not stopping.

Today’s school threat came through an email but no suspicious object was found in the school after a search operation.

On receiving this information, the police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad reached the spot. A thorough investigation of the entire school premises was done. During this, every inch of the school premises was searched. However, no suspicious object was found in the school during the search.

After this, the teachers, students and parents as well as the police-administration heaved a sigh of relief. The same school management had received a threatening email on June 16. That time also no suspicious object was found in the search operation. The office of DCP (North) is close to the school.

Manak Chowk ACP Piyush Kaviya said that on Monday morning, the school management at Jaleb Chowk received a threatening email. There was a threat to blow up the school. After this, the school premises were evacuated and searched but nothing was found.

Police-administration breathed a sigh of relief. City Palace is located near the school at Jaleb Chowk, where a large number of domestic and foreign tourists come every day. Apart from this, Govinddev Ji Temple, Jantar-Mantar and Hawa Mahal are also located at a short distance from here.

On earlier occasions, bomb threats have been received, mostly through e-mail about the blast at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Metro Rail and Metro Railway Stations and two court premises in Jaipur.