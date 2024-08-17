Gurugram’s Ambience Mall Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

Gurugram: The Ambience Mall in Haryana’s Gurugram received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials said. The Gurugram Police, bomb squad and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot. The officials then evacuated the people from the building and carried out a search operation, but it turned out to be a hoax.
According to sources, the mall management received a threatening email in which the sender said that he had planted a bomb in the mall to kill everyone in the building. “None of you will escape,” the mail reads.
Chief of Civil Defence Team, Gurugram, Mohit Sharma said, “After receiving the mail at around 10 am, a search operation was carried out in the mall. The police team, dog squad and civil defence team were engaged in the search operation.”
After searching the mall, the police said that no suspicious items had been found. The bomb disposal squad, fire department and the Gurugram police were present at the spot. Meanwhile, the cybercrime team has been engaged in the search for the person, who sent the email. Legal action will be taken against the accused, officials said.
Read More