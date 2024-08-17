ETV Bharat / bharat

Gurugram’s Ambience Mall Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

Gurugram: The Ambience Mall in Haryana’s Gurugram received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials said. The Gurugram Police, bomb squad and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot. The officials then evacuated the people from the building and carried out a search operation, but it turned out to be a hoax.

According to sources, the mall management received a threatening email in which the sender said that he had planted a bomb in the mall to kill everyone in the building. “None of you will escape,” the mail reads.