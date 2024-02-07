Bollywood Stars Are Crazy about Ali Mohammad Khatri's Handloom

Faridabad (Haryana): Amazing skill of artisans are being seen in Surajkund International Handicraft Fair. Artists from India and abroad are showcasing their skills in this fair.

The hand loom stall of Ali Mohammad Khatri, who came from Gujarat, is being liked by people. This stall is also special in itself because it sells hand-made women's apparel including sarees, dupattas and shawls.

Ali Mohammad Khatri's family members have been doing this work for 150 years. This is the reason why he has been awarded the 'Shilp Guru' and National Award.

Ali Mohammad Khatri ETV Bharat that ever since this fair of Surajkund is being held, he has been coming here. He said when the fair started in 1987, there were very few stalls and his stall was among them. "Now the form of the fair has changed and there are over 2,000 stalls in it," he added.

Ali Mohammad Khatri has brought his special craftsmanship to the fair this time too. He said the products made by him are liked not only in the country but also abroad.

"This is the reason why till now he I have visited 17 countries and set up stalls there. The movie stars also buy sarees, shawls and dupattas. Of these, actor Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, and Zeenat Aman are admirers of my handloom," he added.

"Whenever a stall is set up in Mumbai, big stars buy from the stall. Apart from this, several upcoming actresses call me if they need my products and I send them the photos on WhatsApp. After they select the products, I send them the chosen products," he said.

"I have also given employment to several people, including women. We have goods ranging from Rs 1,500 to several lakhs. Sometimes many fashion designers also contact us and buy clothes," he concluded. Many artisans are participating in the International Surajkund Handicraft Fair.