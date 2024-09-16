Bollywood Actress Kadambari Jethwani Case: Three IPS officers Suspended For Misusing Authority

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Three IPS officers—former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni—have been suspended by the Andhra Pradesh government in connection with the illegal detention and threats to an actress in Mumbai. To this extent, the government has released GO numbers 1590, 1591and 1592 while suspending these officers. The government website says it is confidential.

The action has been taken based on a report filed by the DGP. The DGP has already suspended ACP Hanumantha Rao and Ibrahimpatnam CI Satyanarayana. Some other policemen are also likely to be suspended in this case.

According to the complaint filed by the actress, a SIT was formed under Vijayawada ACP Sravanti Roy. The actress, her parents and others were interrogated by the SIT and, subsequently a statement was recorded. Later, a preliminary report was prepared on the matter and submitted to the DGP, who handed it over to the government. After going through the report, the government issued suspension letters to the IPS officers.

In the order, the government said former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata had failed as the investigating officer. It has been found that former intelligence chief Sitharamanjaneyulu has misused his authority in this case. While the FIR was registered on February 2, Sitaramanjaneyulu called the investigation team of Kanti rana Tata, Vishal Gunni and others to the CMO on January 31 and ordered the arrest of the actress, Kadambari Jethwani.

On February 2, a team headed by Gunni registered the FIR at 6:30 am. The government found that he went to Mumbai without intimating the DGP. Further, investigation revealed that he boarded the flight to Mumbai at 7:30 am. Charges have also been filed against the actress for going to Mumbai without the consent of DGP and higher authorities.

At the same time, it was suspected that Gunni’s team that went to Mumbai did not submit the bills for the Travelling Allowance and Dearness Allowance (TADA) for this trip. It has been also alleged that the decision in the arrest case was taken without any written evidence within hours of the registration of the FIR. In this matter, the IPS triumvirates have been found guilty of misusing their authority in the investigation.