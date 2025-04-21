Bollywood Actress Disha Patani’s Sister Rescues Abandoned Girl In Bareilly

Bareilly: In a touching moment, Khushboo Patani, the sister of actress Disha Patani, rescued a young girl who was abandoned in the ruins of an old building. The girl, about one year old, was crying and had marks on her face. Khushboo picked her up and immediately called the police. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later reunited with her mother.

The incident happened in the Kotwali area, where Disha Patani’s family lives. Early on Sunday, Disha’s mother, Padma Patani, was cleaning the house when she heard a child crying. She called her daughter Khushboo to tell her about the sound. Khushboo quickly jumped over the wall of their house and ran towards the ruins where the crying was coming from. There, she found the little girl covered in dust and crying.

Khushboo took the girl in her arms and tried to comfort her. A crowd soon gathered at the scene. Khushboo fed the girl some milk to calm her down and then called her father, Jagdish Patni, a retired Deputy SP, who contacted the Kotwali police. The girl was then taken to the district hospital for a check-up. Doctors confirmed that while the girl was in good health, she had some injury marks on her face.

The police later learned that the girl had been taken by a mentally challenged young man from Bareilly Railway Junction earlier that morning. The girl’s mother had been preparing to catch a train to Bihar. She had handed her daughter to a young man sitting nearby to feed her while she went to the shop. During that time, the young man fled with the girl. The police believe he left her in the ruins, about a kilometre away and fled the spot.

The police registered a missing person report and started searching for the young man. Inspector Tarun Kumar of the GRP police station confirmed that they are still looking for the man, who is from Badaun. The girl’s mother, who had been searching for her child, was relieved when the girl was found safe.

