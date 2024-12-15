ETV Bharat / bharat

Bokaro Boy Anurag Gautam Tops UPSC IES Exam 2024

Bokaro: Anurag Gautam of the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Bokaro topped the Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination, 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Gautam's feat has not only raised the prestige of the Steel City but the entire Jharkhand.

Gautam stood first in the 2012 higher secondary batch of DPS and the principal and teachers sent congratulatory messages to him wishing him a bright future. Principal Dr A S Gangwar said Gautam's achievement added a new chapter to the institute's glory.

The mains of the IES Examination 2024 was conducted from June 21 to 23, followed by the personality test from December 2 to 5. Gautam, a 1994 born, scored 581 out of 1200 marks to secure the top position among the 18 candidates recommended by UPSC on December 12, followed by Mrdul Pandita, Aahana Srishti, Reetika Gupta, and Shivani Chauhan in the top five.