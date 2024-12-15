ETV Bharat / bharat

Bokaro Boy Anurag Gautam Tops UPSC IES Exam 2024

Gautam, a 1994 born, scored 581 out of 1200 marks to secure the top position among the 18 candidates recommended by UPSC on December 12.

Etv Bharat
Anurag Gautam holds an MSc from IIT Kanpur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bokaro: Anurag Gautam of the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Bokaro topped the Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination, 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Gautam's feat has not only raised the prestige of the Steel City but the entire Jharkhand.

Gautam stood first in the 2012 higher secondary batch of DPS and the principal and teachers sent congratulatory messages to him wishing him a bright future. Principal Dr A S Gangwar said Gautam's achievement added a new chapter to the institute's glory.

The mains of the IES Examination 2024 was conducted from June 21 to 23, followed by the personality test from December 2 to 5. Gautam, a 1994 born, scored 581 out of 1200 marks to secure the top position among the 18 candidates recommended by UPSC on December 12, followed by Mrdul Pandita, Aahana Srishti, Reetika Gupta, and Shivani Chauhan in the top five.

Son of Anupam Kumar, an officer in the Booakro Steel Plant, and Sangeeta Kumari, Gautam opted for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) for the +2 examinations in 2011. He holds an MSc in Economics from IIT Kharagpur.

Eldest of two siblings, Gautam took part in co-curricular activities alongside studies at DPS. He loves to strum guitar and tabla in leisure.

The Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2024, the result of which was announced simultaneously, was topped by West Bengals' Sinchan Snighdha Adhikary and Biltu Maji.

Also Read:

  1. Committed To Make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free Before 31 March 2026: Amit Shah
  2. Bengal's Remote Villages Count Toppers In UPSC ISS Exam 2024

Bokaro: Anurag Gautam of the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Bokaro topped the Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination, 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Gautam's feat has not only raised the prestige of the Steel City but the entire Jharkhand.

Gautam stood first in the 2012 higher secondary batch of DPS and the principal and teachers sent congratulatory messages to him wishing him a bright future. Principal Dr A S Gangwar said Gautam's achievement added a new chapter to the institute's glory.

The mains of the IES Examination 2024 was conducted from June 21 to 23, followed by the personality test from December 2 to 5. Gautam, a 1994 born, scored 581 out of 1200 marks to secure the top position among the 18 candidates recommended by UPSC on December 12, followed by Mrdul Pandita, Aahana Srishti, Reetika Gupta, and Shivani Chauhan in the top five.

Son of Anupam Kumar, an officer in the Booakro Steel Plant, and Sangeeta Kumari, Gautam opted for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) for the +2 examinations in 2011. He holds an MSc in Economics from IIT Kharagpur.

Eldest of two siblings, Gautam took part in co-curricular activities alongside studies at DPS. He loves to strum guitar and tabla in leisure.

The Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2024, the result of which was announced simultaneously, was topped by West Bengals' Sinchan Snighdha Adhikary and Biltu Maji.

Also Read:

  1. Committed To Make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free Before 31 March 2026: Amit Shah
  2. Bengal's Remote Villages Count Toppers In UPSC ISS Exam 2024

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DPS BOKAROIIT KHARAGPURUPSC TOPPERUPSC ISS EXAM 2024UPSC IES EXAMINATIONS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.