Body Of Pakistani Intruder Handed Over To Pakistani Rangers By BSF

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday handed over the body of Pakistani intruder Muhammad Tufail, who was shot dead by the BSF on July 31 in Samba, to the Pakistan Rangers. According to officials, the body of Mohd Tufail, a resident of Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers on Monday via Octrio post Suchetgarh Jammu.
A day later on August 1, the Pakistan Rangers asked for casual contact with the BSF troops and accepted that the intruder was their citizen and provided his identification, and also requested for his body, sources told ETV Bharat.
Later, after the completion of the legal procedure, BSF officials decided to repatriate the body to Pakistani Rangers, BSF Sources told ETV Bharat.
It is pertinent to mention that BSF on August 1 had said that a Pakistani intruder attempting to cross the International Border in the Samba sector was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.
The BSF spokesperson while sharing details said that on the intervening night of July 31 to August 1 BSF troops stationed near the Border Out Post Khoara in the Samba sector detected suspicious activity. Observing the intruder approaching the BSF fence, the vigilant troops neutralised the threat, successfully preventing the infiltration attempt.
