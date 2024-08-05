ETV Bharat / bharat

Body Of Pakistani Intruder Handed Over To Pakistani Rangers By BSF

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday handed over the body of Pakistani intruder Muhammad Tufail, who was shot dead by the BSF on July 31 in Samba, to the Pakistan Rangers. According to officials, the body of Mohd Tufail, a resident of Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers on Monday via Octrio post Suchetgarh Jammu.

A day later on August 1, the Pakistan Rangers asked for casual contact with the BSF troops and accepted that the intruder was their citizen and provided his identification, and also requested for his body, sources told ETV Bharat.

Later, after the completion of the legal procedure, BSF officials decided to repatriate the body to Pakistani Rangers, BSF Sources told ETV Bharat.