Body Of Newborn Found Floating On Pond In HP's Una

Una: In a heartwrenching incident, the body of a newborn was found floating on a pond near the cremation ground in the Upper Dhundhka village under Dhundhla panchayat of Bangana sub-division of Una district in Himachal Pradesh. According to villagers, a stone was tied to the neck of a newborn before disposing of the body.

Soon after being informed, a team of police personnel headed by the station in-charge, Rohit Kumar, rushed to the spot and fished out the body. Preliminary investigation suggests that the body is of a male child who was thrown into the pond immediately after his birth.

Kumar said, "The newborn was thrown after tying a stone around his neck. The whereabouts of the parents are yet to be ascertained. A probe has been launched into the matter."

Panchayat deputy pradhan Raman Kumar said, "As soon as I got information about the dead body, I informed the police about it, who reached the spot and started taking necessary action".