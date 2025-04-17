Body Of Newborn Found Floating On Pond In HP's Una

Una: In a heartwrenching incident, the body of a newborn was found floating on a pond near the cremation ground in the Upper Dhundhka village under Dhundhla panchayat of Bangana sub-division of Una district in Himachal Pradesh. According to villagers, a stone was tied to the neck of a newborn before disposing of the body.
Soon after being informed, a team of police personnel headed by the station in-charge, Rohit Kumar, rushed to the spot and fished out the body. Preliminary investigation suggests that the body is of a male child who was thrown into the pond immediately after his birth.
Kumar said, "The newborn was thrown after tying a stone around his neck. The whereabouts of the parents are yet to be ascertained. A probe has been launched into the matter."
Panchayat deputy pradhan Raman Kumar said, "As soon as I got information about the dead body, I informed the police about it, who reached the spot and started taking necessary action".
The incident has stirred the villagers, who demanded an immediate arrest of the accused who committed this inhuman act.
Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said, "The body has been sent to Tanda Medical College for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated."
The district administration has appealed to the public to share any information related to the incident with the police, along with stressing the need to increase awareness in society about the safety of pregnant women and newborns.
