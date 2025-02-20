Body Of Missing Hyderabad Medic Fished Out Of Tungabhadra River

Koppal: The body of Ananya Mohanrao, a lady doctor at a private hospital in Hyderabad, who was swept away by strong undercurrents in the Tungabhadra River near Sanapur in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district on Wednesday has been fished out on Thursday, police said.

The search operation continued for 16 hours. The rescuers found the body stuck in a crevice of rocks after being alerted by local swimmers who noticed it. The rescue team went to the spot and pulled the body out of the crevices, police added.

The deceased doctor's family members were in tears when the rescue operation entered its last leg. Ananya's father, mother and family members arrived on Wednesday after learning about her missing.

The search for Ananya's body was carried out in the presence of the family members. Later, the doctors completed the post-mortem examination and handed over the body to the family. Ananya's body was taken to Hyderabad in an ambulance.

According to sources, Mohanrao along with her friends, Ashita and Satwik, went to a private guesthouse near Sanapura on Tuesday evening for vacation.

They went to swim in the Tungabhadra River located behind the guesthouse they were put up at. Rao jumped into the river from a nearby rock cliff. Locals said she was washed away due to the strong undercurrent. The location has a rocky terrain as water flows over a km. It is suspected that Rao might have got trapped in the rocks after jumping.