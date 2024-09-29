Body of Badlapur Rape Case Accused Akshay Shinde Buried after 6 Days at Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar

Thane (Maharashtra): The dead body of Badlapur rape case accused Akshay Shinde was finally buried in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar after 6 days. His family members said that there is a custom of burial in his family. His body has been buried in Shantinagar crematorium in Ulhasnagar though this was opposed by the local Shiv Sena Shinde group.

As a result, the burial ceremony was finally conducted under police protection. The inordinate delay in the burial ceremony was caused in the backdrop of the ongoing investigation into the alleged rape of school girls by the accused, who was shot dead in 'retaliatory' police firing.

The father of the accused Akshay Shinde approached the Bombay High Court urging it to give him justice in the case of the alleged encounter in which Akshay was killed. He was accused of raping two minor school girls.

After the alleged encounter killing of Shinde, his father has levelled serious allegations against the school management and police. Climbing up the stairs of the court he demanded an SIT inquiry into the alleged encounter killing. The father said his son Akshay was slain to destroy evidence and ensure that some influential people could escape punishment. The father of the accused has also sought protection as his family is exposed to danger now.