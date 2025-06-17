Bodies Of Uttarakhand Chopper Crash Identified

Rudraprayag: The dead bodies of the victims of helicopter crash in Uttarakhand that had taken place on Sunday have been identified and their postmortem has been done. Seven persons including the pilot had died in the accident when the chopper being operated by Aryan Aviation had crashed on the way back from Kedarnath to Guptkashi. The accident had taken place at Gaurikhark near Gaurikund. This was the fifth such incident in the last six weeks.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashish Chandra Ghildyal who had been posted at the District Hospital said that all the bodies have been identified by the family members and hand been handed over to them after the post mortem.

Police Inspector Manoj Negi informed that there was no need to conduct DNA tests for identification of victims as the family members had come forward and identified their loved ones.

The body of the pilot Lieutenant Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan was identified with the help of the Apple watch on his wrist by his brother Chandraveer Chauhan.

The family members of 66-year-old Vinod Devi and 19-year-old Tusti Singh of Bijnor identified them without any problem. Meanwhile, 46-year-old Vikram Singh of Ransi in Ukhimath of Rudraprayag was identified by his waist belt.

The bodies of 41-year-old Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal and his wife 35-year-old Shraddha Jaiswal of Maharashtra were identified by the chains worn around their necks. The body of their 23-month-old daughter Kashi Jaiswal had been identified earlier.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that safety of the passengers is top priority and the helicopter services will be resumed after due investigation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has been given the task of investigating the crash. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has reportedly reduced the frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham as a precautionary measure. It is carrying out the enhanced surveillance and is reviewing the operations for further measures.