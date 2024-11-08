Bodies Of Two VDGs Abducted And Killed By Militants Recovered In J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu: Police on Friday recovered the bodies of two Village Defence Guards, who were abducted and later killed by unidentified militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar the previous day.
A police spokesperson said that the slain identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar were abducted from upper reaches of Kishtwar while they were grazing livestock on Thursday. The bodies were recovered from Pondgwari near Keshwan on Friday during a massive search operation. A militant group called 'Kashmir Tigers' has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killings.
Earlier, Assistant Director General of Police Anand Jain, in a press statement, confirmed the killing of two village defense guards.
"As reported, two VDG members, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar from Ohli Kuntwara, have gone missing in the upper reaches while grazing livestock. Later on photographs of their dead bodies circulated on social media, and family members have confirmed their identities. On this, a joint search operation by the police and army is underway,” the ADGP said.
The killings drew condemnation from political parties. The ruling JKNC, issued a statement condemning the incident. Party President Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah while condemning the killings, called such acts a “hindrance to achieving long-term peace in the region”. They extended their condolences and prayers to the bereaved families.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the killings. The LG said that the government was committed to “destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act”.
In a post on X, he wrote, “No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of brave sons martyred in this cowardly attack. We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits and avenge this barbaric act.”
Bandh in Kishtwar
Meanwhile, the Sanatan Dharam Sabha Kishtwar, a Hindu outfit, has given a call for bandh today(Friday ) in protest against the killings of two Village Defence Guards.
Who are village defence Guards?
Village Defence Guards (VDGs) formerly known as Village Defence Committees is a civilian militia first established in the mid-1990s in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir for the self-defence of locals, especially Hindus, in remote hilly villages against militancy. It consists of villagers and police officers. The Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, 2022 officially sanctioned the creation of VDGs, who are provided a monthly remuneration of Rs 4000-4,500 after the policy for VDCs, which were headed by Special Police Officers (SPOs), was revamped by the Union home ministry. In the VDC scheme only SPOs were paid but after 2022, all members of VDGs are being compensated financially by the government.
