Bodies Of Two VDGs Abducted And Killed By Militants Recovered In J&K's Kishtwar

Locals protest against abduction and killing of two VDGs in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: Police on Friday recovered the bodies of two Village Defence Guards, who were abducted and later killed by unidentified militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar the previous day.

A police spokesperson said that the slain identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar were abducted from upper reaches of Kishtwar while they were grazing livestock on Thursday. The bodies were recovered from Pondgwari near Keshwan on Friday during a massive search operation. A militant group called 'Kashmir Tigers' has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killings.

Earlier, Assistant Director General of Police Anand Jain, in a press statement, confirmed the killing of two village defense guards.

"As reported, two VDG members, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar from Ohli Kuntwara, have gone missing in the upper reaches while grazing livestock. Later on photographs of their dead bodies circulated on social media, and family members have confirmed their identities. On this, a joint search operation by the police and army is underway,” the ADGP said.

The killings drew condemnation from political parties. The ruling JKNC, issued a statement condemning the incident. Party President Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah while condemning the killings, called such acts a “hindrance to achieving long-term peace in the region”. They extended their condolences and prayers to the bereaved families.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the killings. The LG said that the government was committed to “destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act”.