Bodies Of Two Missing Army Soldiers Recovered From Kashmir Woods; Search Operation Ends
The two soldiers went missing during a search operation in the Ahlan Gadole forest area of Kokernag on the intervening night of October 6-7.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 11, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
Srinagar: Security forces have wound up the search operation in the Gadole forest area of Kokernag in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag district after the recovery of bodies of two Indian Army soldiers. The two soldiers went missing during a search operation by the security forces to trace hiding terrororists in the woods five days ago following a snowstorm as per the Army.
A security official said that the body of the second missing paratrooper was recovered from the dense Gadol forests of Kokernag during the ongoing search operation, while the body of the first commando was found from the same area on Friday. The two deceased soldiers have been identified as Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar.
Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said it honours the supreme sacrifice of the two bravehearts while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag battling extreme weather conditions.
“Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the Bravehearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” it said.
#IndianArmy Operation Update— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 10, 2025
Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag battling extreme weather conditions. Their… pic.twitter.com/m2GjdfRMn9
The Corps had said in a statement on Wednesday that on the intervening night of October 6 and 7, an operational team in the Kishtwar range faced a severe snowstorm and whiteout (white fog-like conditions) as a result of which contact with two military personnel was lost. The statement further said that despite the bad weather, a large-scale search and rescue operation was launched, in which drones, UAVs, and helicopters were also used.
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, who laid down their lives for the nation while conducting counter-terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag, battling extreme weather conditions.… pic.twitter.com/E5KCckDak5— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025
LG Lays Wreath
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh.