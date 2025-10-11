ETV Bharat / bharat

Bodies Of Two Missing Army Soldiers Recovered From Kashmir Woods; Search Operation Ends

The Indian Army conducts search operations to look for two missing Army jawans in the Ahlan Gadol forest of Kokernag, in Anantnag, on Friday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Security forces have wound up the search operation in the Gadole forest area of Kokernag in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag district after the recovery of bodies of two Indian Army soldiers. The two soldiers went missing during a search operation by the security forces to trace hiding terrororists in the woods five days ago following a snowstorm as per the Army.

A security official said that the body of the second missing paratrooper was recovered from the dense Gadol forests of Kokernag during the ongoing search operation, while the body of the first commando was found from the same area on Friday. The two deceased soldiers have been identified as Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar.

Rescuers recover the body of a missing Indian Army soldier in Kokernag forest area (ETV Bharat)

Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said it honours the supreme sacrifice of the two bravehearts while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag battling extreme weather conditions.