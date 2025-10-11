ETV Bharat / bharat

Bodies Of Two Missing Army Soldiers Recovered From Kashmir Woods; Search Operation Ends

The two soldiers went missing during a search operation in the Ahlan Gadole forest area of Kokernag on the intervening night of October 6-7.

The Indian Army conducts search operations to look for two missing Army jawans in the Ahlan Gadol forest of Kokernag, in Anantnag, on Friday.
The Indian Army conducts search operations to look for two missing Army jawans in the Ahlan Gadol forest of Kokernag, in Anantnag, on Friday. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : October 11, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: Security forces have wound up the search operation in the Gadole forest area of Kokernag in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag district after the recovery of bodies of two Indian Army soldiers. The two soldiers went missing during a search operation by the security forces to trace hiding terrororists in the woods five days ago following a snowstorm as per the Army.

A security official said that the body of the second missing paratrooper was recovered from the dense Gadol forests of Kokernag during the ongoing search operation, while the body of the first commando was found from the same area on Friday. The two deceased soldiers have been identified as Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar.

Rescuers recover the body of a missing Indian Army soldier in Kokernag forest area
Rescuers recover the body of a missing Indian Army soldier in Kokernag forest area (ETV Bharat)

Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said it honours the supreme sacrifice of the two bravehearts while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag battling extreme weather conditions.

“Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the Bravehearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” it said.

The Corps had said in a statement on Wednesday that on the intervening night of October 6 and 7, an operational team in the Kishtwar range faced a severe snowstorm and whiteout (white fog-like conditions) as a result of which contact with two military personnel was lost. The statement further said that despite the bad weather, a large-scale search and rescue operation was launched, in which drones, UAVs, and helicopters were also used.

LG Lays Wreath

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN ARMYKASHMIRMISSING SOLDIERSKOKERNAGJAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.