Bodies Of Three Family Members In Kolkata Neighbourhood Bring Tangra Horror Back

Kolkata: In an eerie similarity to the Tangra tragedy, the bodies of three members of the same family were found in Kolkata's Haltu on Tuesday. The deceased include a couple and their two-and-a-half-year-old son, police said.

"Three members of a family were found hanging from the ceiling of a house in the Haltu area under Kasba Police jurisdiction. They were declared dead upon arrival at a hospital," Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Rupesh Kumar said.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Somnath Roy (40), Sumitra Roy (35) and Rudranil Roy (2.5). The kid was found tied to the father's body, police added. The Kolkata Police has started an investigation into the matter.

Sources in Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, said senior officials of the detective department were rushed to the spot along with personnel of Kasba Police Station. "It is being looked at whether the Roys died by suicide or there are some other causes behind it. Three cases of unnatural deaths have been registered," police added.