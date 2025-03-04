ETV Bharat / bharat

Bodies Of Three Family Members In Kolkata Neighbourhood Bring Tangra Horror Back

Police officials are looking into whether the couple, along with their two-and-a-half-year-old son, died by suicide or if there are some other causes involved.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 5:42 PM IST

Updated : Mar 4, 2025, 6:53 PM IST

Kolkata: In an eerie similarity to the Tangra tragedy, the bodies of three members of the same family were found in Kolkata's Haltu on Tuesday. The deceased include a couple and their two-and-a-half-year-old son, police said.

"Three members of a family were found hanging from the ceiling of a house in the Haltu area under Kasba Police jurisdiction. They were declared dead upon arrival at a hospital," Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Rupesh Kumar said.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Somnath Roy (40), Sumitra Roy (35) and Rudranil Roy (2.5). The kid was found tied to the father's body, police added. The Kolkata Police has started an investigation into the matter.

Sources in Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, said senior officials of the detective department were rushed to the spot along with personnel of Kasba Police Station. "It is being looked at whether the Roys died by suicide or there are some other causes behind it. Three cases of unnatural deaths have been registered," police added.

Sources said the neighbours informed the police about the incident. It is understood that the Roys were into business and had some unpaid debts for which the lenders had frequented their house recently.

It is suspected that the debt factor is the prime reason, though the sleuths do not rule out the possibility of other reasons behind the extreme step.

Recently, three corpses, including a minor girl of the same family, were recovered from Tangra area in Kolkata, which rocked West Bengal. Although death by suicide came to the fore initially, later it turned out to be a case of murder. The accused, Prasun Dey, was arrested on Monday night.

TAGGED:

