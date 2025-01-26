Bodies Of Missing Kids Found In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: The bodies of two children who went missing for two days were found on Sunday in the Boranada Police Station area of the district. The case is being investigated by the police from the murder perspective.

The bodies of the 13-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy have been sent to AIIMS for autopsy and the FSL team have been called to the spot.

Station officer Shakeel Ahmed said Shyam Singh Bhatti (70) of Phalodi has been named as the accused by Pradeep Pal, the father of the victims. Bhatti had promised the family that he would find the missing children and bring them back. Eventually, they never returned.

On Saturday, Pal approached the police to report the incident after which a search operation was launched. On Sunday, the police broke into Bhatti's house to find the bodies. Bhatti is at large and a manhunt to nad him has been initiated.

Police said Bhatti used to live alone for several years after getting separated from the family. Pal and Bhatti were coworkers and when the latter set up his factory the former joined him as a partner.

The accused Shyam Singh Bhatti (ETV Bharat)

About three days ago, a dispute cropped up between the duo over some pecuniary transactions after which Pal stopped going to the factory, leading to the disruption of work. This infuriated Bhatti who took Pal's children out of the house and did not return.

During the investigation, police found a note, in the room from where the bodies were recovered, in which Bhatti wrote that he was cheated by Pal.

"Pradeep cheated me. I took a big loan for business, but he cheated me. That is why I am going to kill his children and give up my life," the note reads.