Bodies Of Businessman, Wife Found In Their House In Kerala's Kottayam

Kottayam: The bodies of a businessman and his wife were found in a pool of blood on Tuesday in their house in Thiruvathukkal of the Kottayam district in Kerala, police said. Police later confirmed it as a case of murder. The daughter of the deceased couple lives abroad, locals said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijayakumar, who owns the Indraprastham Auditorium and runs several other business establishments in the district, and his wife, Meera, police said. Police sources said their maid spotted the body of Vijayakumar inside the guest room and that of Meera in the bedroom.

Though she used to enter the house through the back door, it was found locked this morning, and so she entered the building through the front door, they said. She soon alerted the neighbours about the shocking incident, who in turn informed the police.

Kottayam Superintendent of Police Shahul Hameed said police confirmed the couple's death as a murder and got some indications about the accused. A special team would be formed for the investigation of the twin murder.

"The bodies have wounds from an axe, which has been recovered from the spot. As per the indications, the motive of the murder is personal rivalry. As of now, we don't see any evidence of theft from the crime scene. A labourer from Assam who used to work in the house of the deceased is in custody on the charge of stealing a mobile phone," he said.