Bodies Of 11 Pilgrims Killed In Bengal Road Mishap Reach Bihar's Motihari

Motihari (Bihar): Seven ambulances brought the bodies of 11 pilgrims, who died in a bus accident that took place in West Bengal's Burdwan district on Friday night, to their native place in Motihari under the East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday. Motihari mayor Preeti Gupta met the family members of the deceased to extend her condolences.

Sonu Kumar, who lost his father and brother in the accident, said, "My brother Pundev Paswan told me over the phone at 6:30 am on Friday that they were returning home. This was his last conversation with us, as when the call was returned after an hour, someone else attended it to inform us that the bus had met with an accident."

Motihari mayor Preeti Gupta meets family members of the victims. (ETV Bharat)

Om Prakash Sahni, a resident of Sarsawa Ghat, said, "In the bust, 30 people were from our village, four were from Lal Begiya village, and the rest were from Motihari and Areraj. There were a total of 45 passengers, including five children."

The deceased are Meera Devi, Amarjeet Kumar, Yogi Sah, Nageena Sahni, Naresh Paswan, Pundev Paswan, Shivshankar Giri, Shukdev Sharma, Sunarpati Devi, Paras Sah and Sandeep Kumar.

Family members mourn the demise of their near and dear ones. (ETV Bharat)

When Sukhdev Sharma's body reached home in Barai Tola of Chhatauni police station area, the family members lamented, "Why did you go when you did not feel like going? Had you not gone, you would have been among us today."

The private bus with the pilgrims was returning from a religious trip to Deoghar and Gangasagar when it collided with a tractor-trolley on National Highway 19. The impact of the accident was such that 10 people lost their lives on the spot, while over 35 were injured and admitted to the local hospitals. The bus was mangled due to the impact of the collision. Initially, residents initiated the rescue operation, and soon the local police joined them to save lives.