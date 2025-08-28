ETV Bharat / bharat

Boatmen Live On Edge As Water Levels Surge In Kashmir's Jhelum River

Srinagar: Panic and worry mounted among the boatmen community as the Jehlum river swelled amid relentless rains in Kashmir. The river, which originates in south Kashmir and flows across the Valley, houses scores of boats moored to the embankments.

These boats are dwellings with many lined along Srinagar's popular The Bund, turning them into food joints, salons and other commercial set-ups.

But as the river swelled after two days of incessant rains on Wednesday, it revived the memories of the 2014 deluge that ravaged the Valley with losses amounting to crores. Scores of people lined up on banks and bridges, clicking photos and videos to keep watch on the rising waters.

Javed Ahmad, a boatman in Srinagar, waded into knee-deep waters on the fringes of the river, tying a maze of steel and nylon ropes to the parapets on the banks.

"I woke up before dawn, and the water level was at the bottom of this tree," he shouted at the top of his voice, pointing to the giant Chinar tree whose trunk was partially submerged in water by afternoon.

"But now, we have successfully shifted our two boats to banks as the water level is rising. It may swell more as we are hearing of some cloudburst in south Kashmir," he said.

By then, he had no means to confirm it from his counterparts in south Kashmir as the mobile telephony and internet were suspended following damage because of cloudbursts and incessant rains on Tuesday afternoon.

Kashmir has 940 registered commercial houseboats and almost a similar number of residential boats for their families. Their number has dwindled over the years as many have shifted to residential colonies following the successive governments' rehabilitation policy for the Hanji community to give up boats due to pollution concerns in Dal Lake and other water bodies.

Yaqoob Dunnoo, who is an office bearer of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, said both high water level in the Jehlum river portends danger for these floating castles.

He said a minor breach into the boat can cause it to sink in the waters, causing damage worth crores. The houseboat anchored on the waters of Dal Lake and Jehlum is intricately decorated and ornate, and is made of deodar timber of high grade, which does not decompose in water.