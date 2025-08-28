Boatmen Live On Edge As Water Levels Surge In Kashmir's Jhelum River

Srinagar: Panic and worry mounted among the boatmen community as the Jehlum river swelled amid relentless rains in Kashmir. The river, which originates in south Kashmir and flows across the Valley, houses scores of boats moored to the embankments.
These boats are dwellings with many lined along Srinagar's popular The Bund, turning them into food joints, salons and other commercial set-ups.
But as the river swelled after two days of incessant rains on Wednesday, it revived the memories of the 2014 deluge that ravaged the Valley with losses amounting to crores. Scores of people lined up on banks and bridges, clicking photos and videos to keep watch on the rising waters.
Javed Ahmad, a boatman in Srinagar, waded into knee-deep waters on the fringes of the river, tying a maze of steel and nylon ropes to the parapets on the banks.
"I woke up before dawn, and the water level was at the bottom of this tree," he shouted at the top of his voice, pointing to the giant Chinar tree whose trunk was partially submerged in water by afternoon.
"But now, we have successfully shifted our two boats to banks as the water level is rising. It may swell more as we are hearing of some cloudburst in south Kashmir," he said.
By then, he had no means to confirm it from his counterparts in south Kashmir as the mobile telephony and internet were suspended following damage because of cloudbursts and incessant rains on Tuesday afternoon.
Kashmir has 940 registered commercial houseboats and almost a similar number of residential boats for their families. Their number has dwindled over the years as many have shifted to residential colonies following the successive governments' rehabilitation policy for the Hanji community to give up boats due to pollution concerns in Dal Lake and other water bodies.
Yaqoob Dunnoo, who is an office bearer of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, said both high water level in the Jehlum river portends danger for these floating castles.
He said a minor breach into the boat can cause it to sink in the waters, causing damage worth crores. The houseboat anchored on the waters of Dal Lake and Jehlum is intricately decorated and ornate, and is made of deodar timber of high grade, which does not decompose in water.
These floating hotels have been known for centuries to have housed personalities such as former Prime Ministers and foreign dignitaries.
But over the years, damage to them has left boatmen scrambling for permission for construction, citing the government’s blanket ban on repair, renovation and construction in 1996
For Ali Mohammad, who is keeping vigil of the water level from the hull of his boat, this has forced him to stay awake for the last 24 hours following a spate of cloudbursts and massive rains across the Union Territory.
"It is not an easy task these days. As the pressure of water increases, we have to ensure all ropes are adjusted according to the water level every hour. A minor breach can doom us," he said, recalling some instances from the past experiences when the boats were submerged by flood waters.
On their part, the government has issued a series of advisories asking people, particularly living in and around water bodies, to be cautious and alert in the face of more rain.
These incessant rains have wreaked large-scale damage, killing over 30 people in Jammu and Kashmir and damaging properties. Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have been shut amid the water entering many residential low-lying areas adjoining water bodies.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who chaired a meeting in Jammu, has announced Rs six lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the last two days.
Besides, Rs one lakh will be given to the severely injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries. Abdullah also directed the advance placement of Rs 10 crore with each Deputy Commissioner to meet the immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation and restoration.
Amid this, boatman Javed bursts with anger as large-scale plastic waste flows on the surface of the river, and some accumulates below his boat.
“In our childhood, floods would bring long gales of timber, and we would collect them. But it is only plastic waste now that which we have blocked our water channels. This flood is exposing our doings," he added.