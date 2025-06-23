Boating To Restart At Delhi’s Purana Qila Lake After Nine-Year Hiatus; Trial Run Begins June 30

New Delhi: Boating, one of the cherished recreational activities, is set to return to the scenic lake at Delhi’s Purana Qila after a nine-year hiatus, officials said. A trial run of the service is scheduled to begin on June 30, they said.
According to the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) officials, the full-fledged service will likely be launched on September 1, and the service will run daily from 8 a.m. until evening.
“More than 30 boats will be introduced under the renewed initiative. These will include four-seater and ten-seater options. Three more boats will be specially designated for individuals with disabilities,” said an official.
“Each ride will last for nearly 20 minutes, with ticket prices ranging between Rs 125 and Rs 150 per person,” he said.
Officials said that ahead of the relaunch, the DTTDC has made arrangements for public comfort and safety.
“Life jackets, trained guards, and boating guides will be available on-site. In addition, DTTDC is working on implementing digital ticketing through mobile apps and a dedicated website to streamline the booking process and reduce wait times,” they said.
Boating at the 16th-century fort’s lake was suspended in 2016 following the repair work started by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It later resulted in a full shutdown of boating services by 2018.
Earlier, technical issues disrupted the water supply to the lake from a nearby canal connected to the Yamuna River.
“This initiative will breathe new life into Purana Qila and boost tourism in the capital. If the trial run is successful, we may explore additional offerings, such as night-time boating,” said a senior DTTDC official.
The revival of the boating facility is seen as a major push for the revival of Delhi’s historical tourism appeal and to add to the economy.