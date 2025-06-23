ETV Bharat / bharat

Boating To Restart At Delhi’s Purana Qila Lake After Nine-Year Hiatus; Trial Run Begins June 30

New Delhi: Boating, one of the cherished recreational activities, is set to return to the scenic lake at Delhi’s Purana Qila after a nine-year hiatus, officials said. A trial run of the service is scheduled to begin on June 30, they said.

According to the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) officials, the full-fledged service will likely be launched on September 1, and the service will run daily from 8 a.m. until evening.

“More than 30 boats will be introduced under the renewed initiative. These will include four-seater and ten-seater options. Three more boats will be specially designated for individuals with disabilities,” said an official.

“Each ride will last for nearly 20 minutes, with ticket prices ranging between Rs 125 and Rs 150 per person,” he said.

Officials said that ahead of the relaunch, the DTTDC has made arrangements for public comfort and safety.