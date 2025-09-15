ETV Bharat / bharat

BMW Crash FIR Shocker: In Dying Moments, Finance Ministry Official Driven 19 Km To Driver’s Kin’s Hospital

Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, who lost his life in the accident. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A high-speed BMW crash in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan has left a senior Finance Ministry official dead and his wife grievously injured, triggering outrage after it emerged the victims were taken over 19 km away to a hospital linked to the accused driver — bypassing multiple premier medical facilities en route.

The accused, Gaganpreet Kaur (38), was arrested Monday after being discharged from the hospital. She faces serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and causing disappearance of evidence.

The crash, which occurred around 1:30 PM Sunday on Ring Road, claimed the life of Navjot Singh (52), Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and left his wife Sandeep Kaur with multiple fractures. Singh, a well-regarded officer, was scheduled for promotion in six months.

The FIR alleges that instead of rushing the critically injured couple to a nearby hospital, Kaur directed them to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar—a small private facility reportedly owned by a relative. The hospital is over 19 km from the crash site, while AIIMS, RML, and Army Hospital were all minutes away.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against her under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The sections invoked include 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

According to the FIR, Navjot Singh (52), deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed when the BMW rammed into his motorcycle on Ring Road around 1.30 PM on Sunday. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, sustained multiple injuries and a fracture and remains under treatment.

Gaganpreet Kaur, wife of Parikshit Makkar, is a resident of Gurugram. She and her husband, along with their two children and a maid, were in the BMW at the time of the crash. Her husband also sustained minor injuries.

The accused woman took the victims, Navjot Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur, to Nulife Hospital, which is owned by one of her relatives, in north Delhi's GTB Nagar, more than 19 kilometres away from the accident site. Navjot's family alleged that the small hospital, where Singh was declared "brought dead", was linked to the accused.

"If he had been taken to AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia or the Army Hospital, maybe his life could have been saved," Bitti, the victim's sister-in-law, said.

When questioned why she did not take them to a nearby hospital, accused Gaganpreet Kaur claimed that she panicked and only knew about that hospital because her children had been treated there during the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior police official said.

Police sources said that there is a possibility of tampering with the medical reports of the accused woman who underwent treatment at the hospital and the matter is under investigation.

In her statement to police, Sandeep Kaur said she had repeatedly pleaded with Kaur and her spouse to take them to the nearest hospital as her husband was unconscious and needed immediate treatment.

"Instead, the lady took us to a small hospital in GTB Nagar, more than 19 kilometres away. That lady told me her name was Gaganpreet Kaur," she said.

Navjot Singh was scheduled to get promoted in six months. Chaotic visuals from the site went viral on social media, showing the BMW turned turtle in the middle of the road, windshield shattered and doors flung open. A woman, believed to be accused Gaganpreet, was seen pulling passengers from the mangled car as passersby surrounded the scene.

Nearby, Navjot Singh lay motionless in a pool of blood, while his wife was seen injured at a distance. Some people approached her to check if she was conscious, while many others continued filming.

In her statement, Sandeep Kaur recounted that her husband was wearing a turban, while she herself was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. "When we reached near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, a blue BMW car came from behind at high speed and hit my husband's motorcycle. My husband fell on the road and sustained very serious injuries and multiple fractures to the head, face and legs. I too suffered injuries and multiple fractures in the accident on my head and legs. After some time, I also fell unconscious," she told in the FIR.